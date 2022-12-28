Imran assassination offers well-thought-out plot, results reveal: Report | world news





The assassination attempt on Imran Khan last month was a well-thought-out plot, according to the findings of the joint investigative team investigating the attack. Khan was shot in the leg on November 3 after he was shot dead by gunmen in Wazirabad – some 150km from Lahore while leading his long march calling for snap polls.

During a briefing on the JIT’s findings, Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema reportedly said the shooting attack on Khan was an organized and well-thought-out conspiracy and that more than an attacker had attempted to assassinate the 70-year-old Pakistani. Chief Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The minister said Muhammad Naveed, the prime suspect, is a “trained assassin and was present at the crime scene with his accomplices”. Naveed was arrested by police earlier and has since been held by JIT.

Cheema said Naveed also failed a polygraph test. Punjab Police said they caught Naveed at the crime scene and confessed to his crime. Naveed in his confessional statement also allegedly said he wanted to kill Khan as music was being played during Azan time during his long walk.

Khan had accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI Major General Faisal Naseer of plotting to assassinate him. Punjab police had registered the FIR in connection with Khan’s assassination attempt, but did not mention high-level suspects, including senior ISI official Khan, held responsible for the attack .

Khan dismissed the FIR, saying without naming Sharif, Sanaullah and the head of the ISI’s counterintelligence wing, Major General Faisal in the FIR, that it is mere “trash”. Indirectly blaming the powerful military establishment, Khan had said: “I wonder if I, being the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, cannot register an FIR in relation to the attack on me and other PTI workers. , what will happen to the common man.”

