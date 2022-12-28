return operation? Rumors of Boris Johnson’s return

During the summer, Boris Johnson was forced to give in to pressure from his party to leave Downing Street. Since then, rumors have persisted that Britain’s best-known politician wants to return. The starting position for him could be worse.

London According to general opinion, Boris Johnson tends not to be very thoughtful. But in his Christmas video message, the former British Prime Minister was very contemplative. You have to be grateful for what you have, he said: the pandemic is almost over, also thanks to a major vaccination campaign, and unemployment is at an all-time high. No one was surprised that these were the same points Johnson always praised himself for during his administration. The Tory politician is unlikely to have mentioned his achievements by chance: experts believe Johnson’s return to political leadership in 2023 is possible.

Johnson’s unexpected break

The 58-year-old is doing nothing to quell rumors of a return similar to that of his role model Winston Churchill. In the conservative magazine Spectator Johnson recently called the current phase an unexpected break in his career. That suits the studied historian, who likened himself to a Roman ruler in his resignation speech: “I’m going back to my field like Cincinnatus,” Johnson said in July. Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus (519-430 BC) had returned to work in the fields after a victorious battle, but regained power alone when asked to do so.

For incumbent Rishi Sunak, his predecessor Boris Johnson remains dangerous. NIKLAS HALLE’N

Johnson has never come to terms with the fact that he was ousted from office by his own conservative faction after a series of scandals culminating in Partygate. The charismatic populist is still very popular, especially at the party base, as political scientist Mark Garnett said in an interview with the German Press Agency. He is convinced that Johnson would have beaten Rishi Sunak in a second round.

But the former prime minister stepped down and Sunak became the new party leader and then head of government without being elected. What prompted Johnson’s surprising resignation, even if he had the necessary number of voters in the group, remains a matter of speculation. After all, didn’t he believe in a victory for the Conservatives in the next legislative elections, scheduled for 2024? Did he first want to earn enough money to be able to continue his luxurious lifestyle?

As prime minister, Johnson, who is married for the third time and has at least one illegitimate daughter, has repeatedly complained that he earns less than when he was a columnist and author. That may have changed. According to the Member Perquisites Register, Johnson has already received more than £1million in speaking fees since leaving Downing Street in September. According to media reports, he is currently house hunting in London’s upscale Fulham area with his wife Carrie and their children Wilfred and Romy.

It doesn’t hurt Johnson’s earning potential that he’s considered an executive in the starting blocks. Political scientist Mark Garnett

It doesn’t hurt Johnson’s earning potential that he’s seen as an executive in the starting blocks, pundit Garnett said. If the Conservative Party does particularly poorly in the local elections in May, rumors will spread and the temptation may simply be too great for impulsive politician Johnson to resist.

Johnson still has friends in parliament who are extremely critical of incumbent President Sunak. A Tory MP told the Tory newspaper Daily Express: Boris still has a lot to give to British politics. A former Johnson adviser, also unnamed, similarly said: He is not one to watch Britain sink in a controlled way.

In recent weeks, Johnson has appeared several times in his London constituency of Uxbridge. A good dozen Conservative MPs have already announced that they will not stand again in 2024. But the former Prime Minister wants to fight for his seat. He often emphasizes his foreign policy expertise and repeatedly appeals for Ukraine’s support. Even as head of government, Johnson has proven to be one of the country’s closest allies in the war against Russia.

Johnson remains dangerous for Sunak

For outgoing Prime Minister Sunak, whom Johnson’s supporters hold responsible for his downfall, his predecessor remains a danger. Experts call for restraint. The reason for bringing him back so soon after his forced resignation rests almost entirely on his voting potential, says expert Garnett. According to current polls, the Conservatives are in danger of losing the general election with a bang, even with Johnson.

But calls for the savior Johnson are already expected within the party itself. Former General Secretary Jake Berry said in a podcast that it would happen as soon as things got really risky and MPs feared for their mandates. I think Boris will come back, Berry said. She’s a bit of a Conservative Party mistress, he knows that. The other attractive woman. The king of the sea. (dpa)