Who is Prahlad Modi? Know Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother who met with an accident today | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother, Prahlad Modi, was injured in a car accident on Tuesday. According to reports, he was traveling to Bandipur with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car hit the wall near Mysuru, Karnataka.

Prahlad Modi and his family have been admitted to JSS hospital for treatment but are said to have suffered minor injuries and are currently safe.

Who is Prahlad Modi?

Prahlad Modi is the fourth of six children born to Narendra Modi’s parents, Damodardas Modi and Hira Ben Modi. He is vice-president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealer’s Federation, which was founded in 2001. He recently made the news by hosting a dharna at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Prahlad Modi on several occasions protested against government policies established by his brother Narendra Modi. He owned a ration store in Ahmedabad before retiring due to his advanced age. His organization recently requested compensation for the loss of rice, wheat and sugar which are supplied by fair-price shops.

Prahlad Modi has been organizing such a protest since the days when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He continued to protest government policies even after becoming prime minister.

About Prahalad and the other brothers of PM Narendra Modi

Prahalad Modi has four brothers whose eldest brother is Somabhai Modi followed by Amrit Modi. At number three is Narendra Modi and after him Prahlad Modi himself followed by Pankaj Modi. Amrit Modi is now a retired tour operator and is married to Chandrakanta Ben. They have a son named Sanjay Modi. Pankaj Modi is a clerk in the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat.

Prahalad Modi’s view on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier in an interview, Prahlad Modi said that he only met his brother PM Modi three times since 2006-2014 and not once since he became Prime Minister. In a 2019 interview, Prahlad had revealed that he was on good terms with Narendra Modi, but they don’t speak on the phone frequently or meet. “He has devoted his life to the welfare of the nation. We did not meet even when he came to Gandhinagar to ask for our mother’s blessing after his swearing in last year. I am a trader. I does not enjoy any special rights or privileges being the Prime Minister’s brother. Yes, as protocol, I was assured of security,” he said.

