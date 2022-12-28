Politics
Who is Prahlad Modi? Know Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother who met with an accident today | India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother, Prahlad Modi, was injured in a car accident on Tuesday. According to reports, he was traveling to Bandipur with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car hit the wall near Mysuru, Karnataka.
Prahlad Modi and his family have been admitted to JSS hospital for treatment but are said to have suffered minor injuries and are currently safe.
Who is Prahlad Modi?
Prahlad Modi is the fourth of six children born to Narendra Modi’s parents, Damodardas Modi and Hira Ben Modi. He is vice-president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealer’s Federation, which was founded in 2001. He recently made the news by hosting a dharna at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Prahlad Modi on several occasions protested against government policies established by his brother Narendra Modi. He owned a ration store in Ahmedabad before retiring due to his advanced age. His organization recently requested compensation for the loss of rice, wheat and sugar which are supplied by fair-price shops.
Prahlad Modi has been organizing such a protest since the days when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He continued to protest government policies even after becoming prime minister.
About Prahalad and the other brothers of PM Narendra Modi
Prahalad Modi has four brothers whose eldest brother is Somabhai Modi followed by Amrit Modi. At number three is Narendra Modi and after him Prahlad Modi himself followed by Pankaj Modi. Amrit Modi is now a retired tour operator and is married to Chandrakanta Ben. They have a son named Sanjay Modi. Pankaj Modi is a clerk in the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat.
Prahalad Modi’s view on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Earlier in an interview, Prahlad Modi said that he only met his brother PM Modi three times since 2006-2014 and not once since he became Prime Minister. In a 2019 interview, Prahlad had revealed that he was on good terms with Narendra Modi, but they don’t speak on the phone frequently or meet. “He has devoted his life to the welfare of the nation. We did not meet even when he came to Gandhinagar to ask for our mother’s blessing after his swearing in last year. I am a trader. I does not enjoy any special rights or privileges being the Prime Minister’s brother. Yes, as protocol, I was assured of security,” he said.
Live
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-is-prahlad-modi-know-about-pm-narendra-modis-brother-who-met-accident-today-2554641.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who is Prahlad Modi? Know Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother who met with an accident today | India News
- What’s coming for the electric vehicle market in 2023?
- Seoul to Operate ‘Seoul Tech Pavilion’ for the First Time in the Main Exhibition Hall of ‘CES 2023’ in the United States
- SCVNews.com | December 28-29: The Cube hosts High School Hockey League Showcase
- House committee expected to release Trump’s taxes on Friday
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl Airing December 28 on Disney+
- Gem City Style: Louis Geramita by Primo Tailoring
- CCI begins recovery process as Google has yet to contest the fine of 1,336.7 cr
- Glass Onion: where you’ve seen whiskey actor Madelyn Cline before
- Imran Khan-led PTI to issue white paper amid economic crisis in Pakistan – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism
- Novak Djokovic back in Australia after controversial tennis star visa ban
- Salata hires ex-NCR exec to lead tech team Fast casual