Donald Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday by US House panel





A representative of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee announced on Tuesday that former Republican President Donald Trump’s redacted tax returns would be made available to the public on Friday.

After a protracted legal fight that culminated in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of the committee, the Democratic-controlled committee was able to obtain the statements last month as part of a probe into Trump’s taxes .

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) broke its own standards by failing to audit Trump for three of his four years in office, according to a report of the committee’s findings released last week.

Trump’s tax returns from the years he ran for president and served in office, from 2015 to 2021, are expected to be included in the filings to be released Friday.

The Battle for Trump’s Tax Returns

Because Trump’s tax returns contained sensitive material that needed to be redacted before publication, committee members said they were not made public with last week’s report.

Democrats on the committee argued that making the statements available would help people understand the overall context of the report, which included a proposed law requiring the IRS to audit presidents.

Trump was the first presidential candidate in a long time not to release his tax returns during one of his campaigns.

Before Republicans regained control of the U.S. House in January following their narrow victory in November’s midterm elections, committee Democrats had just weeks to decide how to handle the returns once they would have received them.

