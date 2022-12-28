Chaudhry Shujaat advises Imran Khan to return to parliament





Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain speaks during a news conference at his residence in Islamabad on August 1, 2022. The prime minister says political and economic stability is crucial.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Tuesday that ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan should return to parliament whose party quit the National Assembly in April.

Pakistani parliamentarians Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI) resigned en masse after Imran was elected by a vote of no confidence, and since then they have not returned to the lower house of parliament despite the Supreme Court’s request .

“The people, who elected them and sent them to parliament, are watching their actions,” Shujaat said in an interview with veteran reporters at an event in the federal capital, saying that if PTI lawmakers continue to enjoy the benefits even if they are not in parliament, it will not be in anyone’s interest.

Imran’s ouster sparked ongoing political turmoil in the country and more recently a severe crisis hit Punjab after Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman sacked Chief Minister Parvez Elahi from his office. functions, the CM being a strong ally of Imran and Shujaat’s cousin had said he would dissolve the assembly as per the orders of the PTI leader.

But the situation has since remained stable as the Lahore High Court (LHC) took a pledge from Elahi not to dissolve the assembly, although that did not prevent him from taking a vote of confidence.

To ensure that the assembly was not dissolved, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had also visited Shujaat’s residence in Lahore earlier.

In today’s conversation, Shujaat said political and economic stability is crucial for the country and general elections should be held on time, an issue on which the government and the PTI disagree.

“If we all work together for Pakistan, only then can we save it. If we cannot put aside our difference and a similar situation persists, then all will be lost,” he warned.

Shujaat, who was also the former prime minister, said if political parties could understand the need to put aside their differences, then only Pakistan could convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lend its support.

The IMF program has been stalled since September, with the government failing to meet the ninth review requirements, while foreign exchange reserves and the rupee are at record highs, with inflation soaring steadily.

“If we don’t ensure political stability, no one will send us a rupee. Will early elections, a key demand of Imran, ensure an end to unemployment?” he wondered.

Shujaat also called for consensus among political parties as he stressed that this is the only way to ensure Pakistan’s survival. “If we cannot understand this, then neither the country nor the parties can survive.”

He went on to say that neither the armed forces nor anyone else would intervene and warned that stability was “essential” for Pakistan at this time as several regional forces, including India, wanted to destabilize the country.

