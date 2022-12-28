These are the most important elections to watch in 2023





This year, far-right leaders have won several elections around the world. In Sweden, the Swedish Democrats, a party with neo-Nazi roots, have become a key part of a government alliance. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni became the country’s first female prime minister after leading a nationalist party with neo-fascist roots. In Hungary, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán won a fourth term in office in a landslide victory. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aided by far-right allies, returned to power. And in India, the right-wing BJP has triumphed in state elections, including in Uttar Pradesh (the country’s most populous state). India’s local elections have been widely seen as a midterm referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime.

But the far right did not do well everywhere. In Brazil, former President Jair Bolsonaro failed to stay in power after losing to leftist Luis Inácio Lula da Silva. Meanwhile, neighboring Colombia elected its first left-wing president in Gustavo Petro. And in the midterm elections in the United States, the Democratic Party retained its majority in the Senate and lost fewer seats in the House than expected.

2023 will be another major year for elections. Below, the main competitions.

Nigeria

Elections in Africa’s most populous country are scheduled for February 25 amid an unstable security environment.

Nigeria’s electoral commission offices have faced a series of violent attacks in recent years. On Sunday, assailants in Imo, southwestern Nigeria, set fire to an office; the AP reports that nearly 50 of the commission’s offices have been destroyed since the country’s last election in 2019.

Violence from separatist and extremist groups has made security a key issue for Nigerian voters. “It has become a daily concern for Nigerians,” says Darren Kew, a professor at the University of Massachusetts in Boston and a specialist in Nigerian politics. “In most major metropolitan areas, there are regular kidnappings…it’s just gotten out of control.” Coupled with high inflation, the easy availability of guns and at least half the country living below the poverty line, it’s a “perfect storm of intolerable concern,” he says.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who leads the centre-left All Progressives Congress (APC) party, will not run; term limits prohibit him from seeking re-election. APC nominated former Lagos Governor Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to run in place of Buhari.

More than a dozen parties have candidates on the ballot and if none of them wins a majority, Nigeria will have its first run-off. Candidates include former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubaker, who leads the main opposition center-right People’s Democratic Party, and Labor Party candidate Peter Obi.

Pakistan

Pakistan faced a massive political and climate crisis in 2022. Major floods in August inundated a third of the country, displacing more than 33 million people and killing at least 1,400. A few months earlier, in April, former Prime Minister Imran Khan of the centrist Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was ousted from power following a vote of no confidence. Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) replaced Khan as prime minister.

Sharif’s government has been criticized for its handling of the economic crisis in Pakistan, the floods and the resurgence of terrorist attacks.

For his part, Khan, the former cricket star, has staged massive anti-government rallies since stepping down. In August, Pakistan indicted Khan under the country’s anti-terrorism law after criticizing senior officials for the arrest of its chief of staff; law enforcement accused him of threatening officials. In September a high court overturned the charges against Khan and in November a failed assassination attempt injured Khan.

Khan argued that the current Pakistani government is illegitimate and unfit to govern. He also repeatedly suggested without evidence that the United States was involved in his ouster. “It’s a conspiracy [theory], that’s… wildly inaccurate,” says Michael Kugelman, associate director of the Asia program at the Woodrow Wilson Center. “He argues that this government is illegitimate, even though it came to power after a vote of no confidence that overthrew it, which is completely constitutional.”

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a speech to his supporters during a rally to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day in Lahore on August 13, 2022.

Arif AliAFP via Getty Images

Experts say the big question mark is when the elections will be held, especially as Khan is pressuring the government to hold them sooner. According to the constitution, elections in Pakistan must be held no later than October 12.

“Khan has grown in popularity, so politically speaking, the sooner the election is, the better for him,” Kugelman said.

Read more: Pakistani generals want to muzzle Imran Khan. It can backfire on you

Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s long reign over Turkey could be put to the test on June 18. Erdoğan served as Turkey’s prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and has been president since 2017. In 2018, Turkey moved closer to autocracy after moving from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

But Erdoğan has lost his support in recent years, partly due to Turkey’s ongoing economic crisis. Inflation topped 80% under his unorthodox economic policies dubbed “Erdoganomics”. Turkey also cracked down on journalists under Erdoğan and enacted a new censorship law.

Erdoğan’s main opponents are likely to come from the Millet (Nation) Alliance, a coalition of parties that has yet to choose a presidential candidate, and the Labor and Freedom Alliance, led by the Party people’s democracy, which enjoys broad support from the Kurds of Turkey. minority.

“Erdoğan alone can muster great popular support, and it’s not clear that even a coalition of opposition leaders can emerge to challenge him successfully,” says HA Hellyer, nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International. Peace.

“It looks like Erdogan himself is signaling that he’s not going to go on forever, even if he wins this next election, it could well be the last anyway,” Hellyer said.

Argentina

On October 29, Argentines will elect a president, members of the National Congress and governors in most provinces.

Argentina’s economic crisis will likely be on the minds of voters; inflation reached 88% in the 12 months to October.

President Alberto Fernández, with the centre-left Frente de Todos coalition, has declared that he will run for re-election. He could face competition within his own party as well as from conservative economist Javier Milei, the likely candidate of the La Libertad Avanza coalition. Milei rejected feminism and said he was against all taxes. He describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist, according to El País.

In September, a failed assassination attempt targeted Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina’s current vice president and president from 2007 to 2015. Kirchner had hinted that she would run again for the top job, but said was convicted of corruption earlier this month and banned from detention. public service.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s current government has been in power since 2009. But experts and opposition politicians have accused the centre-left Awami League of unfairly contesting the elections. National journalists said they had witnessed ballot box stuffing and voter intimidation.

In the 2018 elections, the party was elected with more than 95% of the 298 parliamentary seats won. “That would be very unusual in a democracy,” Kugelman says.

“This government ruled with an iron first and did not shy away from a harsh crackdown on opposition,” Kugelman said. This month, widespread anti-government protests led to the arrest of hundreds of opposition supporters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed.

Kugelman is skeptical that a new electoral commission charged with administering free and fair elections will be truly independent and not “heavily influenced, or even dictated, by the ruling party.” Either way, the vote, expected in December, could determine whether democracy flourishes or shrinks in Bangladesh.

Read more: “They threaten everyone.” Sheikh Hasina’s landslide victory in Bangladesh marred by voter suppression

Other countries

Many other countries are heading to the polls this year, although many of those votes will be neither free nor fair.

In the Americas, there are elections in Antigua and Barbados in January, Paraguay in April and Guatemala in June.

In Africa, votes are expected in Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone in June, Zimbabwe in July or August, Liberia in October, Madagascar in late 2023 and the Democratic Republic of Congo in December.

In Asia, Thailand holds general elections in May, Cambodia in July and Myanmar in August. Some local elections will also take place in India next year.

And in Europe, elections are scheduled in the Czech Republic in January, in Cyprus in February, in Estonia in March, in Finland in April, in Greece in July, in Luxembourg and Switzerland in October and in Poland in the fall.

