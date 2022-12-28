Politics
Turkey bets on Black Sea gas to reduce dependence on imports
Turkey on Monday announced a new natural gas discovery in the Black Sea and updated estimates of an already discovered field in the basin, which could be a major step for the country in reducing gas imports and diversifying its energy sources.
Turkey’s natural gas reserves in the Black Sea have now risen to 710 billion cubic meters (bcm), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
The country has updated the resource estimate of a previously discovered gas field and announced a new discovery in its Black Sea waters.
The already discovered Sakarya field has seen its reserves increase, while a new discovery at Caycuma-1 further strengthens Turkey’s estimates of gas in place that could replace much of its imports, on which the country depends heavily.
“As a result of the data analysis, we have revised the previously declared reserve of 540 billion cubic meters to 652 billion cubic meters,” Erdogan said. Reuters.
“With our new discovery at Caycuma-1, our gas reserve in the Black Sea has increased by 170 billion cubic meters to reach 710 billion cubic meters,” Erdogan said.
“This new discovery will open the door to new ones. We will start drilling new wells as soon as possible,” Bloomberg cited Erdogan said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting.
The Sakarya gas field is on its way to produce the first gas as early as next year, Turkey’s Erdogan said in November.
“I hope we will start using this gas next year,” Turkey’s president said last month.
This week, Erdogan said Turkey had already drilled 13 wells in the Sakarya field.
The new discovery, at Caycuma-1, could be connected to the largest Sakarya gas field and from there to the country’s national grid, the president said on Monday.
Related: WTI oil rises above $80 as China removes Covid restrictions
Newly developed gas fields are expected to contribute greatly to Turkey’s energy diversification. Until now, the country has mainly relied on imports for its energy supply. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has hit Turkey’s economy and energy prices hard and made energy imports much more expensive for Ankara.
Prior to this week’s reserves update, Turkish officials expected Black Sea gas resources to meet about a third of the country’s gas demand, Bloomberg notes.
Turkey is also preparing to potentially host a gas hub for Russian and other gas, which, however, may not be politically acceptable to the EU.
Earlier this year, Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin agreed to set up a natural gas hub in Turkey, the Turkish president said.
“And in his own words, Putin announced to the world that ‘Europe can get its natural gas from Turkey,'” Erdogan said.
A week earlier, Putin first suggested that Russia redirect natural gas supplies destined for damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines to the Black Sea and create a gas hub in Turkey.
Since Putin first suggested the creation of a gas hub in Turkey, the two countries have wasted no time and educated their respective energy regulators in October to immediately begin technical work to make the Russian proposal a reality.
“There will be no waiting” on this issue, Erdogan said, as carried by AP.
Last week Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that any decision on the potential gas hub in Turkey would be taken in 2023.
“Currently, Gazprom is actively working with Turkish colleagues, with other potential participants in this project from other countries,” Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday.
“While supplies to Europe in the southern direction are underway from Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan from today, basically the question of creating a certain hub with not only Russian suppliers, but other exporters also participating,” TASS quoted Novak as saying.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
