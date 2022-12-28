Politics
Governor Ridwan Kamil is convinced that the Sadawarna dam will increase rice production
PORTALJABAR, KAB. SUMEDANG- West Java Governor Mochamad Ridwan Kamil is optimistic that the Sadawarna Dam will increase Indramayu’s rice production from 1.3 million tons to 1.8 million tons per year.
Even though the location is in Sumedang Regency, the Sadawarna Dam which was inaugurated today by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will irrigate many rice fields in Indramayu.
“The rice production of Indramayu is 1.3 million tons per year, with the presence of the Sadawarna dam, it can increase to 1.8 million tons per year,” said Ridwan Kamil, at the Sadawarna dam , Sumedang Regency, Tuesday 27/12/2022.
Governor Ridwan Kamil said, “Indramayu Regency is currently still the largest contributor to the rice surplus in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture noted that Indramayu rice production in 2021 will reach 1,319,624 tons. The next biggest sequence after Indramayu is Karawang Regency and then Subang Regency.
“The top contributor to Indonesia’s rice surplus was Indramayu Regency, whose production reached 1.3 million tons,” the governor said.
On behalf of the people of West Java, Governor Ridwan Kamil thanked President Joko Widodo for the inauguration of the Sadawarna Dam, the impact of which will further enhance food security in West Java.
“On behalf of the people of West Java who have been positively affected by the presence of the Sadawarna Dam, we would like to thank the President because West Java is the rice barn of Indonesia,” he said.
The presence of the Sadawarna Dam has resulted in Sumedang Regency now having three dams. The two existing dams are the Jatigede dam and the Cipanas dam.
“There are three dam sites in West Java which are located in Sumedang regency, namely Jatigede, Sadawarna and Cipanas, it will increase agricultural production in West Java,” Ridwan Kamil said.
RI President Joko Widodo revealed that Sadawarna is the 33rd dam inaugurated nationwide. For 8 years, the central government has been intensively building dams in various provinces.
“Sadawarna is the 33rd dam we have inaugurated since eight years ago we started construction,” the president said.
Construction of the Sadawarna Dam started in 2018. The construction of the dam, which is on the Subang-Sumedang border, cost Rs 2.65 trillion.
“This dam consumed a budget of Rs 2.65 trillion, which is not a small amount of money,” Joko Widodo said.
For this reason, the president warned that the presence of the Sadawarna dam would be able to boost agricultural productivity, especially in Indramayu, Subang and Sumedang regions.
“So if the dam already exists but later Indramayu does not increase rice production, be careful. Because we know that Indramayu is the number one contributor to the rice surplus in Indonesia. will not decrease but will increase as Governor of West Java said,” the president said.
The Sadawarna dam with a flood area of 680 hectares can irrigate about 4,280 hectares of paddy fields.
“Thank you to the regent of Sumedang and his people who offered their water to irrigate the rice fields below,” the president said.
The president said the purpose of building the dam was to increase agricultural productivity, especially rice and horticultural products, which would have an impact on food security.
“This is the main purpose of building a dam, in addition there are other functions for tourism, power generation and raw water supply,” the president said.
Before inaugurating the Sadawarna Dam, President Joko Widodo accompanied by the Governor of West Java reviewed the availability and prices of necessities ahead of the New Year at the Pasar Baru Aft Terminal and Pujasera Subang Market.
The President also handed over basic food aid to underprivileged residents of the two markets.
|
Sources
2/ https://jabarprov.go.id/berita/gubernur-ridwan-kamil-yakin-bendungan-sadawarna-tingkatkan-produksi-beras-8059
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Governor Ridwan Kamil is convinced that the Sadawarna dam will increase rice production
- hypertension?Limit coffee consumption, study says
- US Department of Justice Investigating $372M FTX Exploit: Report
- ‘Spoken in Hindi…’ Actor Siddharth accuses Madurai airport security of harassing parents | Aviation news
- Boys’ Tennis Peak Artist of the Year: Gavin Hutter found his home in Sand Creek | High school sports
- Boxing Day craze sees drinkers in disguise hit the town
- Google briefly lists the best definitions of ‘Jewish’ for negotiating in ‘a stingy or petty way’
- US winter storm traps New York state residents in cars – BBC News
- Overdose prevention drug naloxone may be soon available over the counter
- Why 2023 could be the year fate finally catches up with Donald Trump
- Turkey bets on Black Sea gas to reduce dependence on imports
- Shruti Haasan Says Thinking Hollywood Actors Are More Progressive Is Nonsense » | Bollywood