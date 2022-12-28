Governor Ridwan Kamil is convinced that the Sadawarna dam will increase rice production

PORTALJABAR, KAB. SUMEDANG- West Java Governor Mochamad Ridwan Kamil is optimistic that the Sadawarna Dam will increase Indramayu’s rice production from 1.3 million tons to 1.8 million tons per year.

Even though the location is in Sumedang Regency, the Sadawarna Dam which was inaugurated today by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will irrigate many rice fields in Indramayu.

“The rice production of Indramayu is 1.3 million tons per year, with the presence of the Sadawarna dam, it can increase to 1.8 million tons per year,” said Ridwan Kamil, at the Sadawarna dam , Sumedang Regency, Tuesday 27/12/2022.

Governor Ridwan Kamil said, “Indramayu Regency is currently still the largest contributor to the rice surplus in Indonesia.

The Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture noted that Indramayu rice production in 2021 will reach 1,319,624 tons. The next biggest sequence after Indramayu is Karawang Regency and then Subang Regency.

“The top contributor to Indonesia’s rice surplus was Indramayu Regency, whose production reached 1.3 million tons,” the governor said.

On behalf of the people of West Java, Governor Ridwan Kamil thanked President Joko Widodo for the inauguration of the Sadawarna Dam, the impact of which will further enhance food security in West Java.

“On behalf of the people of West Java who have been positively affected by the presence of the Sadawarna Dam, we would like to thank the President because West Java is the rice barn of Indonesia,” he said.

The presence of the Sadawarna Dam has resulted in Sumedang Regency now having three dams. The two existing dams are the Jatigede dam and the Cipanas dam.

“There are three dam sites in West Java which are located in Sumedang regency, namely Jatigede, Sadawarna and Cipanas, it will increase agricultural production in West Java,” Ridwan Kamil said.

RI President Joko Widodo revealed that Sadawarna is the 33rd dam inaugurated nationwide. For 8 years, the central government has been intensively building dams in various provinces.

“Sadawarna is the 33rd dam we have inaugurated since eight years ago we started construction,” the president said.

Construction of the Sadawarna Dam started in 2018. The construction of the dam, which is on the Subang-Sumedang border, cost Rs 2.65 trillion.

“This dam consumed a budget of Rs 2.65 trillion, which is not a small amount of money,” Joko Widodo said.

For this reason, the president warned that the presence of the Sadawarna dam would be able to boost agricultural productivity, especially in Indramayu, Subang and Sumedang regions.

“So if the dam already exists but later Indramayu does not increase rice production, be careful. Because we know that Indramayu is the number one contributor to the rice surplus in Indonesia. will not decrease but will increase as Governor of West Java said,” the president said.

The Sadawarna dam with a flood area of ​​680 hectares can irrigate about 4,280 hectares of paddy fields.

“Thank you to the regent of Sumedang and his people who offered their water to irrigate the rice fields below,” the president said.

The president said the purpose of building the dam was to increase agricultural productivity, especially rice and horticultural products, which would have an impact on food security.

“This is the main purpose of building a dam, in addition there are other functions for tourism, power generation and raw water supply,” the president said.

Before inaugurating the Sadawarna Dam, President Joko Widodo accompanied by the Governor of West Java reviewed the availability and prices of necessities ahead of the New Year at the Pasar Baru Aft Terminal and Pujasera Subang Market.

The President also handed over basic food aid to underprivileged residents of the two markets.