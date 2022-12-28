Expert: Teddy Roosevelt’s failed Bull Moose campaign could portend GOP future, Donald Trump





What happens when a former president decides he wants his old job back, no matter what stands in his way?

As Donald Trump launches his third race for the White House, it is worth looking back at another ex-president, Theodore Roosevelt, whose campaign to return power to his successor, William Howard Taft, has divided the Republican Party and ensured Democrat Woodrow Wilson’s victory in the 1912 presidential election.

In my opinion, as a scholar of 20th century American history, Roosevelt’s sense of entitlement, moral narcissism, and belief in his own indispensability caused him to turn his back on his party.

The dire results may portend what awaits the GOP in 2024.

Roosevelt’s charm and ego

There is no doubt that the Roosevelt presidency from 1901 to 1909 was filled with successes in labor rights, anti-monopoly initiatives, the birth of environmentalism, consumer protection, democratic electoral reforms , a modern navy and even a Nobel Peace Prize.

As the first modern president, Roosevelt was an activist, nationalist, and celebrity. And it is this last quality that perhaps most defined Theodore Roosevelt.

He reveled in his notoriety and visibility.

My father, remarked his daughter Alice, always wanted to be the corpse at every funeral, the bride at every wedding and the baby at every christening.

He was rambunctious, loud and a showman a showoff, his critics complained, whose favorite exclamation, Bully, perfectly expressed his almost childish zest for life in the public eye.

We must always remember, noted one of his ambassadors sadly, that the president is 6 years old.

A bitter fight between two old friends

It was therefore extremely difficult for Roosevelt, having made an impulsive promise not to run again, to hand over his post to his hand-picked successor, Taft.

Regret set in almost immediately, and as soon as Roosevelt returned from a year-long trip to Africa and Europe in June 1910, he began to argue with the cautious and uncharismatic Taft.

Some were imaginary, some were real, but they were essentially irrelevant.

Roosevelt wanted the limelight that came with the presidency again. Early in 1912 he announced that he would run against the incumbent president of his own party, a close friend and longtime colleague whose nomination he had arranged four years earlier.

Because Taft controlled the machinery of the Republican Party, Roosevelt’s path to the nomination was through the new mechanism of state primaries, an early product of progressive reform.

Roosevelt took nine of the 12 that were contested, but most delegates to the Republican convention were selected by local bosses, and Taft won almost all of them.

At the national convention in Chicago in June, Roosevelt broke with tradition and appeared in person. He challenged the credentials of Taft’s delegates, particularly those from the South, who held a quarter of the total vote despite the moribund position of Republican parties in the region at that time.

When his objections failed and Taft was nominated on the first ballot, Roosevelt could have done what virtually all defeated candidates for the party nomination do: swallow his disappointment and, however grudgingly, offer his support. to the winner.

But that answer was not in Roosevelt’s DNA.

Embarrassed and furious, he accused Taft of stealing the nomination by fraud and announced the formation of a new party as his personal vehicle.

Informally called the Bull Moose Party, the Progressive Party duly nominated Roosevelt at a hastily organized convention in August, in an atmosphere full of high morals.

Delegates adopted Onward, Christian Soldiers as their anthem and heard their leader describe the coming campaign as Armageddon and a battle for the Lord.

Roosevelt spent much of his time on the general election campaign trail, during which he barely survived an assassination attempt, claiming he had been cheated out of the Republican nomination.

Roosevelt also leaned into personal vitriol, describing Taft as having less brains than a guinea pig and shaming the 300+ pound president as a bighead.

Taft was deeply hurt by the breakup with his former friend. He campaigned less than vigorously and resigned himself to losing the general election almost as soon as he won the nomination.

Unlike Roosevelt, Taft’s career ambition was not to be president but to be chief justice of the Supreme Court, an ambition he achieved in 1921.

Does history repeat itself?

The result in November, as Roosevelt knew, was a landslide victory for Wilson, taking 40 of the then 48 states.

But between them, Roosevelt and Taft had won half the popular vote, a stark reminder of the importance of party unity and accepting defeat with grace and dignity.

Although unintended, Roosevelt’s self-glorification had another consequence that still weighs on his legacy with the weight of historical responsibility.

Wilson, a product of the antebellum South, carried the racial attitudes of his region and class to the White House.

He severed parts of the federal civil service, praised the racist film Birth of a Nation when it was released in 1915, insulted and belittled black civil rights leaders on the rare occasions he deigned to meet them. , and even refused to offer Southern blacks the federal jobs they negotiated under Republican administrations.

While Roosevelt’s racial animosities were not as deep-seated as Wilson’s, he nonetheless helped usher in an era of greater racial discrimination.

Mark Twain once said that history never repeats itself, but often rhymes.

As today’s sharply divided GOP looks to the 2024 election, Roosevelt’s promotion of his own ego and vanity over the institutional welfare of the political party through which he became governor, vice -president and president of New York provides a disturbing example of the tendency of history to rhyme.

Just like in 1912, the Republican Party is held hostage by the whims of a former president who has shown he will walk away from a game he loses, moodily toppling the board as he leaves.

If Trump does so, the continued existence of the Republican Party could be in jeopardy.

The GOP survived 1912.

It may not be so lucky next time.

