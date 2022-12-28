Xi Jinping puts world at risk again, will open border amid growing corona





Beijing: In January, China will virtually abandon its three-year-old “zero Covid policy” and international isolation amid the massive Corona virus outbreak in the country. With this, it will fully open its airports and seaports for travel and trade. China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that from January 8, China would end “nucleic acid testing” for international arrivals, obtain green Covid codes from Chinese embassies abroad and quarantine at the arrival.



The complete dismantling of travel rules comes as Xi Jinping’s regime eases its draconian “zero-covid policy” following a wave of anti-government protests earlier this month. After relaxation, there was a sudden surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Corona. Officials say the Omicron variant is not as lethal as the Delta variant, which has caused mass deaths worldwide. Decision made before Chinese New Year

The other countries are on high alert after the lifting of Chinese sanctions. Other countries are worried about the spread of corona from China to their country. Corona tests of the suspects were still ongoing in Japan. But now anyone coming from China will have to undergo an antigen test. People infected with corona will be quarantined for seven days and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. In India too, there will be compulsory tests for passengers arriving from China. Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand have ordered the quarantine of infected people. (with contributions from the agency)



