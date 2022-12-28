Jokowi is happy, the value of state savings in 2023 is fantastic





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi brings good luck before the end of this year. He revealed that the state budget deficit in 2022 will reach 2.49% of gross domestic product (GDP). This projection is below the target of 4.5% of GDP. In fact, this deficit position is below the 3% limit that the government is actually targeting next year. This feat satisfies him. “Our last tally was 2.49%, down drastically during the pandemic. This is our effort to improve our macro economy in terms of numbers,” Jokowi explained in the recent Indonesian Economic Outlook 2023, quoted on Wednesday (28/7 /2022). PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The projected estimate for the 2022 state budget is even lower than the actual 2021 state budget deficit, which reached 3.64% or IDR 617.4 trillion. At the same time, the reduction in the deficit was largely helped by State revenues, which posted a brilliant performance this year. As of December 14, 2022, State revenue has been realized at IDR 2,479.9 trillion or reached 109.43% of the target of Presidential Decree 98/2022. In detail, tax revenue as of December 14, 2022 reached IDR 1,634.36 trillion or reached 104.2% of the tax revenue target of Presidential Decree 98/2022, which amounted to IDR 1,568, IDR 9 trillion. At the same time, customs revenue reached IDR 293.080 billion as of December 14, 2022, or 98.1% of the Presidential Decree 98 target. Then, the State Non-Tax Revenue (PNBP) reached IDR 551.1 trillion. This figure was up 56.6% from last year and 114.4% from the Presidential Decree 98 target. Deposits from non-oil and gas mines, coal, became the backbone after that the PNBP has increased to 134% until November 2022. This income was quite high driven by the mining sector, due to soaring commodity prices. “Last year there was a boom in commodities and it has continued till date so tax revenue has risen very high,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said during the meeting. Indonesian state budget press conference, quoted Wednesday (7/28/2022). On the other hand, Sri Mulyani saved the calculation of the remaining budget (SiLPA) of this year, which reached hundreds of trillions. According to Ministry of Finance data, the SiLPA as of December 14, 2022 reached IDR 232.2 trillion. This was not added to SiLPA in 2021 which was only partially utilized and leaves Rp. 165 trillion. Thus, the government is estimated to have a fiscal surplus balance (SAL) of Rp. 397.3 trillion. SAL is a financial balance that comes from the year-to-year accumulation of SiLPA. The reduced deficit and the thick SAL make the government’s task lighter in 2023, which should still be colored by global uncertainty. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi makes Sri Mulyani happy: no one can make miscellaneous (ha/ha)



