Trump’s silly “trading cards” are the last straw for Republicans, but in God’s name, why?





Since Donald Trump’s “major announcement” last week turned out to be his attempt to sell ridiculous “digital trading cards” showing his head photographed on cartoon bodies he only wishes he had, Republicans started to abandon him. It’s disconcerting, to put it mildly, that this latest scam in a life of scams may be Trump’s bridge too far for many Republicans.

Consider some of the things Donald Trump did and said that weren’t enough to make his fellow Republicans backfire, and how his supporters apparently reacted:

Taking over $400 million (in today’s dollars) from his father and, in the decade between 1985 and 1994, losing over a billion more than anyone else in America and repeatedly declare bankruptcy while pretending to be a great businessman?

Losing large sums of money running a casino, a business where the house always wins?

Well, look at all those buildings with his name on them and his private jet!

Using fake names to pretend to be his own publicist and calling reporters to spread stories that he had sex with numerous celebrities?

Everyone likes to blow their own horn!

Reacting to the collapse of the Twin Towers on 9/11 by claiming that the building he owned on Wall Street had been “the second tallest building in midtown Manhattan and now it’s the tallest”?

Gain notoriety by telling people “You’re fired”?

Stating “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose a voter.”

He is so smart and so funny!

He reportedly raped his first wife in a fit of rage and casually asked her the next morning, “Does it hurt?”

Describing Marla Maple’s mistress at the time as “nice boobs, no brains”?

Saying “You know, no matter what they write [about you] as long as you have a young and beautiful ass”?

Almost constantly brag about all the other women he slept with during his marriage?

Answer a question about whether he had ever had a “threesome” by claiming he had “slept with” three women at the same time?

Proclaim “I’d rather have a hot retarded wife than a slob who’s a doctor”?

Describing journalist Megyn Kelly, after asking her tough questions during a debate, as having “blood coming out of her everywhere”?

Calling women “bimbos”, “fat pigs”, “dogs”, “rednecks” and “disgusting animals”?

Boasting, “I tried to fuck her. She was married, and I moved off her real hard, moved off her like a female dog!”?

Saying, in the most famous hot-mic moment in history, that he likes to “grab ’em by the pussy”?

This is exactly what men do!

Brag on world television about the size of your penis?

Proclaiming at a 2016 campaign dinner, “I don’t need Viagra. I need a pill to bring down my erection”

This is exactly what men do!

When asked if he had a lower age limit for women he would have sex with, he first replied “No”, then corrected himself: “No, I didn’t. no age, I mean, I have an age limit. I didn’t want to be with, you know, 12-year-old girls”, then saying that 35 is “check-out time for women, possibly indicating that her preferred age range is between 13 and 35?

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Obviously, he coveted his daughter saying, “If Ivanka wasn’t my daughter, maybe I’d go out with her.” … Don’t you think my daughter is hot? She’s hot, isn’t she? beauty, that. If I wasn’t happily married and, you know, her father,” then answering a question about what he has most in common with his daughter with, “Well, I was going to say sex”?

Democrats are groomers and pedophiles!

Calling Mexican drug dealers and rapists?

Admit that his “university” was a scam?

Refuse to publish your tax returns?

Asking Russia to help dig up a political opponent?

Make fun of a disabled person?

Intentionally separate migrant children from their families and put children in cages?

Eh. What is the problem?

Faking “bone spurs” to avoid being conscripted and later saying he felt “like a big and very brave soldier” in his “personal Vietnam” to avoid STDs from all the girls he was with had sex while other men were abroad, because vaginas are ‘potential landmines?

To say of John McCain: “He is not a war hero; I like people who have not been captured”?

Referring to American military personnel killed in wars as “losers” and “suckers” and refusing to visit a military cemetery when it was raining because it might mess up their hair?

He is a true patriot and a true American!

Hover over Hillary Clinton like a debate stalker?

But his emails!

Insisting that his demonstrably small Inauguration crowd was the largest in history?

Introduce the concept of “alternative facts” (also called lies)?

Invite the Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador into the Oval Office, mock them and leak top secret information?

Telling people climate change is a Chinese hoax and pulling the US out of the Paris climate accords?

Do everything he can to undermine NATO and help Vladimir Putin?

Failing the Iran nuclear deal?

Calling Haiti and various African nations “shitty country”?

Try to blackmail Ukraine to help them win in 2020?

Benghazi!

To say that the Nazis who marched through Charlottesville in 2017 with torches and chanting “Jews won’t replace us” were “very good people”?

Saying he wants to be president for life, like Xi Jinping, and everyone stands up when he walks into a room?

“Falling in love” with Kim Jong-un, the world’s most evil and murderous dictator?

Trying to order a 4th of July military parade in Washington, like the ones Putin, Xi and Kim have in Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang?

Calling Putin a “genius” for invading Ukraine?

Telling a band of far-right terrorist thugs to “stand down, and stay away”?

Are you awfully close to openly embracing the QAnon madness?

Openly associate with Nazis, white nationalists and anti-Semites?

He is unpredictable! He goes his own way!

Do you think that Frederick Douglass, who died in 1895, is “increasingly recognized”?

Suggesting that the Continental Army “took over the airports” from the British during the Revolutionary War?

The bed of history, we have no past!

Telling over 30,000 lies, an average of over 20 a day, as “president”?

Using his position as president to enrich himself and his family?

Appoint right-wing extremists to the Supreme Court and end women’s right to control their own bodies?

Deliberately hiding the severity of the COVID pandemic resulting in at least 200,000 unnecessary deaths?

Science is a decoy! Vaccines are bad! Doctors, nurses and “public health” officials are Communists. Repeal the 19th Amendment! Freedom!

Intentionally promoting the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, further dividing the nation and endangering the survival of our republic?

Plotting a coup to become dictator?

Steal top secret documents?

Calling for the repeal of the Constitution and his “reinstatement” as president?

Nobody cares! But this grotesque digital trading card scam? It’s too much we have to draw the line somewhere!

Read more

on the fascinating career of Donald J. Trump

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/12/27/idiotic-trading-cards-are-the-last-straw-for–but-in-gods-name-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos