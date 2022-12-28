Imran’s political showdown | By Naveed Aman Khan





Imrans’ political showdown

THE past six months in the country have been exceptionally turbulent and torrential. Imran Khan is Pakistan’s first prime minister to be ousted by a vote of no confidence.

He joined each of his predecessors as prime minister in lasting just five years, the length of parliaments’ electoral terms.

Pakistan’s main opposition parties have been calling for Imran Khan’s exit since he took office by calling him selected by the army rather than elected and formed an alliance (PDM) in the fall of 2020 for this purpose.

This time the opposition gained ground. On the surface, the opposition blamed governance and economic failures under Imran Khan.

Imran has used his rallies and interviews to attract media attention, and argues that his governments are removing corrupt politicians responsible for the country’s situation.

His supporters, many of them middle class, are young, urban and furious at what they see as an unceremonious and orchestrated ousting of Imran, repeat his comments on social media.

With this narrative of grievances, Imran aims to undermine the legitimacy of the new government; his party has resigned from parliament and he is calling for new elections.

He planned to lead a so-called freedom march to Islamabad, to pressure the government for elections, but got nothing as he expected.

Imrans supporters are suspicious of anything the new government or the establishment says. In recent weeks, politicians on each side have also used religion to attack the other side, dangerous in a country where weaponizing religion can mean a death sentence.

Imran developed a conspiracy theory to blame for the collapse of his government alleging, without evidence, US regime change for following an independent foreign policy, and claiming local accomplices were responsible for claims that the National Security Committee of Pakistan rejected.

But Imran and his allies have also hinted that the military was responsible for his release, sometimes in veiled language and sometimes pointing the finger more directly at neutrals as they now refer to the military.

In doing so, they are testing the limits of political confrontation with the military, only backing down when it pushes back against their demands.

Several factors were responsible for the rift between Imran Khan and the military, which had previously operated on the same vaunted page.

Most important was an impasse over the transfer of (DG ISI) in October 2021. Imran refused to sign the transfer of directors general, already approved by the army, for weeks.

The ISI leader at the time, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, was an Imran loyalist, and speculation was that Imran wanted him to stand for the next election or even name him the next army chief.

Shehbaz’s general reluctance reflects deference to Nawaz and his team, who may have differing views, and the fact that he commands an unwieldy coalition of rival parties, which will clash in the upcoming elections.

But the main objective of the PDM was to oust Imran. They did not devise an alternative governance plan or economic strategy before coming to power.

This lack of a plan is now manifesting itself in the face of Pakistan’s economic crisis. The new government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, faces formidable challenges, and not just from Imran.

Nawaz Sharif, who was deposed in 2017 for corruption, now lives in London, still controls the party and the government.

Shehbaz, throughout his political career, played second fiddle to the more charismatic Nawaz.

A significant issue contributing to political uncertainty in Pakistan is the timing of the upcoming elections, which are due to take place by summer 2023.

Imran has made it clear that he wants to capitalize on his current momentum for immediate elections. In the days before his fall, he aimed to deprive the then opposition of a track in government by extraconstitutionally dissolving parliament, a decision overturned by the Supreme Court.

The new government, for its part, can use its time in power to spin things in its favor, including resolving outstanding corruption cases.

What matters in the Pakistani parliamentary system is which party can get the most votes in the local constituencies on its side?

Urban rallies do not necessarily define how the Imrans party can behave in legislative elections.

The other factor that has historically determined which party elected officials align with is the direction in which strong military support leans.

Will Nawaz Sharif return before the next elections? If he does, it could strengthen the PML-N base, but if he is not prosecuted upon his return, it will bolster Imran’s argument that the Sharifs politically manipulated the affairs of corruption against them.

The PML-N also faces considerable obstacles, including an economic crisis partly shaped by exogenous factors, a power struggle in Punjab and a president loyal to the Imrans party.

The coalition government has made it clear that it will not go to an early election. Former President Asif Ali Zardari has insisted that the elections should not be held before parliament undertakes electoral reform.

Political parties now directly point to military interference in politics, but only when they are in opposition; when they are in government and have that support, they do little to challenge it.

It was true of the ruling Imrans party, and it is true of the Sharif government now. Rising political tensions in Pakistan amount to an opportunistic struggle for power. He left the country in a political powder keg.

The foundations of the system in Pakistan, under the intense ongoing political tussle, remain the same.

What matters for political success is whether you have the support of a powerful establishment. Imran lost the establishment support that helped him rise to power.

The writer is an editor, book ambassador, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.

