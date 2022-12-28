Bilawal accuses Imran of trying to ‘make the army controversial’





GARHI KHUDA BUX: Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan for what he called an “attempt to make the army controversial” asking them to step in and pave the way for snap polls in the campaign trail.

“Imran is causing outcry because the military decided to remain apolitical, and for this reason Khan pressured the military establishment to get involved in politics,” Bilawal told a rally. in Larkanas Garhi Khuda Baksh.

The PPP rally was organized to mark the 15th anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawa lashed out at PTI leader Imran Khan, saying the former prime minister had also become a thing of the past, as had former military leader General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf.

“We will reject puppet politics which is based on lies. The ‘chosen ones’ have also become a thing of the past, just like Musharraf,” he claimed.

“Shahid [martyred] Benazir Bhutto believed in the politics of truth and not lies. We bury the politics of lies and wrongdoing,” the PPP leader said.

“The perpetrators of Benazir’s assassination thought they would prevent the party from continuing its mission… [but] see how many bibi jiyalas [supporters] collected here in the Books of Garhi Khuda.

Referring to Imrans’ foreign conspiracy allegations, the Bhutto family scion said that for the first time in the country’s history, the former prime minister was sacked by a vote of no confidence in April this year.

“The selection’ [Imran Khan] wanted to give credit for defiance to US President Joe Biden, but the plot to oust him was hatched at Bilawal House and not at the White House,” he noted.

“This [no-confidence motion] was not a conspiracy behind closed doors, but a conspiracy that was carried out in the streets and announced publicly to overthrow his [Imran] government.”

He also urged the PTI to return to parliament and play its part in legislation on different issues including accountability and elections.

Or else we won’t be able to stop those elements that want to victimize you, he said.

Who allowed the negotiation with the terrorists?

Speaking about the failure of negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Bilawal blamed ex-Prime Minister Imran for a rise in terrorism, saying: Who allowed the incompetent and selected government to conduct negotiations with terrorists responsible for killing innocent people?

“The whole nation, institutions, children and teachers of APS fought against these terrorists… but who allowed him [Imran] kneel before them? Who allowed imprisoned terrorists to be released from prison and return to Pakistan from Afghanistan? he pointed out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/12/27/235522/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos