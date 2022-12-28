Boris Johnson believed ‘let nationalists go to hell’ after IRA bomb in London docks





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted a ‘boiled egg’ approach to the peace process and ‘let the nationalists go to hell’, newly declassified documents show. Mr Johnson claimed in 1996 that the IRA was close to defeat in 1994, adding ‘let them use the bomb and the bullet’ and that the British ‘would defeat them eventually’. The confidential Irish government document from 1996 details a “slightly surreal” discussion an Irish official had with Mr Johnson, then deputy editor of the Daily Telegraph newspaper. The conversation took place on February 13, four days after the IRA London Docklands bombing which killed two people and injured more than 100 others. “Johnson told me that there is a strong editorial opinion in his paper – although he avoided saying it, I believe it is the opinion of his editor Charles Moore – that the Prime Minister (John Major) must have done something wrong in his speech in the House of Commons on Monday because the Irish government reacted so warmly to his statement,” the official wrote.

The remains of a double decker bus on a street in London after an IRA bomb ripped through the vehicle. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA Wire. “More worryingly, Johnson advocated for what he called a ‘boiled egg’ approach,” the document reads. “Let them use the bomb and the bullet, we must not give in and eventually we will beat them,” Johnson said. The official said he had “emphasized” that a hard-boiled egg approach “can only lead to broken heads”. “Johnson’s implicit argument was ‘let the nationalists go to hell,'” the document continues. “He claimed that the IRA was in 1994 on the brink of defeat, I asked him to name a serious security source who would support this statement. The lesson of the last 25 years is surely that there is no security or military solution. “It was not an argument he was willing to accept.”

A destroyed office block in London’s South Quays station in Docklands, following an IRA bomb attack in the area. Photo by Tony Harris/PA Wire. The official was polling the opinions of a number of journalists from both left and right political spectrums in Britain. The document describes how the official spoke to George Jones, then the Daily Telegraph’s political editor, on February 12, calling him a “unionist”. He said Mr Jones had been on Irish broadcaster Pat Kenny’s radio show after the bombing and Mr Jones said he had had ‘a distinct difference in views on what governments should do in the wake of the Canary Wharf bombing”. “Is Pat Kenny a Republican,” Mr. Jones asked. A conversation with Peter Riddell, political commentator at The Times is also documented. The official said he referred to the “demonization” of SDLP leader John Hume with Mr Riddell, who told him he learned ‘very directly’ that Prime Minister John Major ‘actively hates John Hume but gets along pretty well with Seamus Mallon’.

File photo dated 10/06/96 of round tables (left to right ) – Jean de Chastelain, George Mitchell, Dick Spring, Taoiseach John Bruton, then Prime Minister John Major and Sir Patrick Mayhew. Photo by Brian Little/PA Wire.

