Climate talks after Xi-Biden meeting | The Guardian Nigeria News

The one-on-one meeting between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali was not expected to make a political breakthrough, but there was a glimmer of hope that they could at least give a nod to the resumption of talks on climate change. That’s exactly what happened there much to the relief of climate activists and enthusiasts, who worried about Beijing’s decision in August to pull out of talks in retaliation for Nancy Pelosis’ stopover in Taipei.

In 1998, China and the United States signed the letter of intent for cooperation in urban air quality monitoring projects between the two, which turned out to be the starting point of cooperation. climate between the two countries. Since then, the two have engaged in a marathon of dialogues on the subject, but with many ups and downs over the past two decades. President Barak Obama is the one who took the initiative before the 2015 Paris climate summit to initiate the structured climate dialogue with China.

The landmark Paris Agreement, which unanimously pledged to take action to control and prevent global warming with a quantified goal of keeping limits on global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius ( the maximum that experts believe this planet can absorb without catastrophic effects), was the first serious global agreement to address the latent threat of global warming.

After the Paris agreement, the US-China climate dialogue continued uninterrupted for two years but was suddenly suspended by President Donald Trump, who was used to dismissing the subject as a big hoax. Due to President Biden’s self-interest, the talks resumed in 2021 with renewed enthusiasm. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’s visit to Taiwan prompted Beijing to retaliate by boycotting the climate dialogue with the United States. After China’s decision to cut off communication with the United States on climate change, the situation was quite grim and talks were not expected to resume any time soon. But Biden very effectively used his meeting with President Xi to convince him to restart the climate talks. The resumption of communication is certainly the most positive development.

The two largest economies are also the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, but also bitter rivals as China seeks to expand its influence around the world and the United States also tries to snub this attempt. Last year, the two parties agreed to work together vigorously on the design of regulatory frameworks and environmental standards on reducing greenhouse gases in this decade, as well as the formulation of decarbonization policies and the deployment of green technologies such as carbon capture. But this fervor did not last more than a few months and political constraints destabilized all the momentum.

The problem was quite delicate on the American side; two consecutive presidents with totally opposite thinking on climate change. Trump, a staunch opponent of the Paris Agreement, while Biden, an ardent fan of the same. A passionate lover of fossil fuels, Donald Trump has never hesitated to criticize the Paris climate agreement outright during his election campaign. He showed his contempt for the Paris Agreement after entering the White House and walked out of it in very snobby style.

It’s time to put Youngstown, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as many, many other places in our great country, before Paris, France, he said in announcing his decision to exit the Paris Agreement in 2017. The absence of the Americas has hampered progress in implementing the Paris Agreement. A kind of pessimism pervaded the signatory countries, which gradually showed themselves indifferent to the action plan to launch ambitious emission reduction schedules.

Trump’s decision was the main catalyst for such a depressing scenario. Many countries, which had previously engaged with great enthusiasm, began to ignore the absence of the United States altogether. At the same time, China too, the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions at the moment and the main user of these fossil fuels, coal, has also been relieved of the pressure to no longer show the same level. of commitment.

Trump was directly responsible for this erosion of momentum towards collaboration which indirectly encouraged a further increase in carbon emissions and temperature across the planet, emissions are said to have fallen from 35.5 billion metric tons to 36.4 billion metric tons in 2021, with an appalling rate of 2.5%. These emissions aggravate the greenhouse effect responsible for the incessant global warming. For the past seven consecutive years, the planet has experienced an unprecedented increase in heat waves, droughts, floods, forest fires and crop failures.

President Joe Biden, fulfilling his key campaign promise, despite fierce resistance from Republicans, joined the Paris Accord on his first day in the White House and launched a campaign for a rapid transition to clean energy. In August of this year, the President was able to secure congressional approval for the Cut Inflation Act of 2022, landmark legislation, which provides $369 billion in loans, grants and tax credits for green energy initiatives. There is no doubt that President Biden, despite being a rather unglamorous statesman, is working with great passion to reposition Americas global warming diplomacy as a key part of his foreign policy. The appointment of John Kerry, former Secretary of State who was then-President Barack Obama’s central person to lead collaborative efforts with China, as the President’s special climate envoy, reflects its commitment to this crucial issue for the survival of life on this planet. John Kerry helped convince the Chinese to step up their collaboration with the Americans on climate change.

Many countries are increasingly feeling the heat of climate change – with frequent extreme weather and natural disasters now pushing them to be more active in all those forums that work towards collaborative work on climate change. The sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published in April indicates that the interaction between climate change, ecosystems and human society is mainly negative and harmful.

This means that humans are now more exposed to climate risks than ever before in human history. Human survival is seriously threatened by this climate change, and global warming has drastically changed weather patterns, causing frequent heat waves, severe floods, melting glaciers and droughts in many parts of the world, which which will further exacerbate global food insecurity – in June 2022, the number of acutely food insecure people in 82 countries rose to 345 million from 135 million in 2019.

In a recent article in the journal Nature, it is claimed that if all current climate commitments are honored, only these will limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius. But it’s not nearly possible to see all countries meet their climate change commitments, so that goal is well out of reach at the moment. The United Nations Environment Programme’s 2022 Emissions Gap Report, A Closing Window – The Climate Crisis Requires Rapid Social Transformation, published on October 27, 2022, indicates that the international community is far from meeting the targets of the Paris Agreement and that there is no reliable path. to limit warming to 1.5 C.

This is a very serious situation that requires the immediate attention of the United States and China, the two main contributors to heat-trapping gases. Although the climate crisis is not supposed to be solved by China-US cooperation alone, if China and the United States do not cooperate to address the climate challenge, global climate governance can never succeed in achieving its main objectives. The good news is that President Xi Jinping and President Biden are on the same page when it comes to resuming the bilateral climate dialogue. This will go a long way in motivating other countries to realign their national climate policies with the Paris climate agreement in order to move towards rapid implementation of key projects.

