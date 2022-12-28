The Establishment also attempted to strike a deal with PML-N: Asif – Pakistan





LAHORE: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed on Monday that the establishment tried to strike a deal with the PML-N ahead of the 2018 elections on some issues, but Nawaz Sharif disagreed and as a result , Imran Khan was brought to power.

The Imran model was kept in a laboratory. They (the establishment) tried their best to reach an agreement with the then PML-N government on some issues before the 2018 vote, but Nawaz Sharif disagreed. If Nawaz had said yes, there would have been no case in Panama and no court verdicts against him (Nawaz), Mr Asif told a seminar here on Monday.

The minister also indirectly spoke about the establishment’s offer to Shehbaz Sharif to become prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif stood by his older brother and did not leave him and his party (rejecting the establishment’s offer). If he (Shehbaz) had compromised himself, it was possible that this model (Imran) would not have been tried in 2018. But maybe the honor we won today might not have not been there (if the offer is accepted), he said.

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, who was very close to Nawaz Sharif until his ousting by the Supreme Court in 2017 in the Panama Papers case, had categorically warned him not to fight with the powerful military establishment on certain issues.

The relationship between the two friends turned sour as Mr Sharif reportedly took the advice of hardliners like his daughter Maryam Nawaz and old confidant Pervaiz Rashid.

Khawaja Asif further stated that Imran Khan lied by saying that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was under the control of General Qamar Bajwa and that he was powerless.

The entire PML-N leadership was imprisoned at the request of Imran Khan and this decision was taken by Mr Khan and not Bajwa, he said.

The minister said that the establishment would now have tasted the result of his experiment (Imran model). Those who brought this man (Imran) to power have now realized their mistake. He (Imran) hurls abuse at his benefactors. They too (the establishment) would have realized their worth, he commented and added that Imran Khan was not sincere with anyone…be it his country, his family or his supporters.

The minister made it clear that the federal coalition would not go into early polls no matter what.

I was in favor of calling new elections soon after Imran Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence. But since we have lost our political capital over the past eight months, there is no question of holding early elections. We will try to regain our political capital and the elections will be held in time. We will not be blackmailed on this issue, let me be clear, he said.

Asif said he would pass on a recommendation to his party leadership regarding the acceptance of the resignations of Pakistani MPs Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The resignations of the PTI MPs should be accepted and elections should be held on the vacant seats and this should continue until the end of the term of our government, he said and challenged Imran Khan to dissolve the Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where he had no problem like Punjab.

The minister said the elite, including politicians, the establishment, the judiciary, the bureaucracy and the media, were responsible for the current situation in the country. All will have to sit down together to find a solution to the problems facing the country today, he suggested.

Regarding the temporary disappearance of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill from the hospital in Lahores where he was undergoing treatment,

Mr Asif said: When Shehbaz Gill learned that the Chief Minister had been denoted by the Governor, he left the hospital only to return after his restoration (CM) by the court.

Posted in Dawn, December 27, 2022

