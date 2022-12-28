Trump walking to Capitol on Jan. 6 unlikely because he uses golf carts





Some White House staffers heard that Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and laughed it off. Judd Deere told the committee that he had not seen Trump “walk through a golf course without a golf cart.” Deere, then WH’s deputy press secretary, also said he typed a resignation letter on Jan. 6.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

A handful of then-President Donald Trump’s aides heard ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, that he may be considering marching with supporters down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol as a joint session of Congress convenes. met to certify the results of the elections.

According to former White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, they laughed it off, it just wasn’t realistic for Trump to go that far.

“I’ve never seen the man walk through a golf course without a cart. I can’t imagine him walking down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Deere told committee investigators Jan. 6 in a March 2022 deposition, adding that there were also “security concerns” about such a move.

The committee, which released its full report on Friday, released additional interview transcripts on Tuesday.

Deere told the committee that several days before Jan. 6, he “jokingly” talked about the possibility of Trump going to the Capitol with Molly Michael and Nick Luna, two of Trump’s other White House aides.

“It was light, jokingly,” Deere said. “It was, ‘He said that today. You won’t believe what he said today.'”

He also told investigators that the trio did not discuss any other details of the day during that conversation because “it was never serious about him going to the Capitol.”

Deere said he also sought confirmation on Jan. 5 with then-White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato that Trump had no plans to go to the Capitol the next day.

And Deere said he still didn’t think that was the case even after Trump suggested during his January 6 Ellipse speech that he would join the crowd of his supporters as they marched. to the Capitol.

“I was 100% sure we weren’t making any extra moves,” Deere told investigators. “If the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations tells me we’re not making an additional move, we’re not making an additional move.”

In June, Cassidy Hutchinson revealed during an explosive January 6 committee hearing that Trump not only wanted to go to the Capitol, but had tried to grab the steering wheel of the SUV he was sitting in when told he couldn’t. not go there. The committee later said in its preliminary final report that it had confirmed from other sources that a “furious interaction” had taken place.

Deere’s testimony suggests that many White House officials were unaware of Trump’s plan.

“I’ve heard rumors about it,” Deere told investigators, saying he couldn’t remember who he heard it from. “I heard that when he got off stage, as well as when he came back to the White House, he wanted to make the move.”

Deere, who is now communications director for Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, also told the committee that he encouraged Trump to concede after the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14 and wrote a letter of resignation in the night of January 6.

“January 6 was a sad and frustrating day, and I was hurt,” he said, adding that he had wondered if “we as staff let him down” .

“Maybe I should have pushed harder,” he added.

Deere declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-walking-capitol-january-6-unlikely-golf-cart-course-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos