PM Modi’s brother, his family hurt





Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and members of his family were injured when the car they were traveling in crashed near here, police said on Tuesday. According to sources, besides the driver, Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild were in the car. They reportedly sustained injuries and were transferred to JSS Hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries were “minor” in nature. The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30pm when their car, en route to Bandipur, allegedly hit the road divider. Mysuru Police Superintendent Seema Latkar attended the scene and the hospital, sources said. A doctor at the hospital said: “All were stable with minor injuries on arrival, they were taken care of immediately and are out of danger with no major bleeding. X-rays and CT scans have been carried out…only l child suffered a small fracture on the tibia of the left leg, but it is not major and is being treated.” Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency MP Pratap Simha, who also went to the hospital, said the family who were on a private visit suffered “minor” injuries, and the child suffered a minor fracture and was undergoing treatment. Speaking to reporters, he said: “Prahlad Modi suffered a small scratch on his face nothing but that, there is nothing to worry about, he is fine and talking. His son also suffered minor injuries. and is well. -law suffered a minor cut to his eyebrow on one side, she is being treated. All are well and conscious. The grandchild’s bone under the left knee is fractured, but stable. Prahlad Modi’s other daughter was in another car and she is fine, Simha said, “for observation, they will be in hospital today. With the grace of Goddess Chamundeshwari, all is well.” According to Simha, the incident could have happened because the driver felt a little drowsy for some time. One case was registered at Mysuru South Police Station.

