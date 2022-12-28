Trkiye will use its own gas by March 2023: Erdogan





Trkiye will start using its own natural gas by March 2023, energy minister says, following President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s announcement that the country’s reserves in Black Sea fields have reached 710 billion cubic meters with a recent discovery of 58 billion. cubic meters of natural gas, Orientation reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. Our Fatih drillship has discovered 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves at 3023 meters below sea level on the Aycuma 1 Block. exploration that we will open. Our new discovery will pave the way for similar discoveries in other geological fields adjacent to the region, Erdogan said following a routine cabinet meeting on December 26. Trkiye has discovered a massive natural gas field, dubbed the Sakarya field, with around 540 billion cubic meters as of mid-2021 in the Black Sea. Erdogan informed that it was discovered that the Sakarya field contains 652 billion cubic meters of natural gas following a revaluation study carried out by one of the most credible companies in the world. Our reserves therefore increased to 710 billion cubic meters with the new discovery of the Aycuma field, Erdogan said, informing that the market value of this quantity of natural gas was 1 trillion dollars. Recalling that the government is working day and night to connect natural gas to the country’s national gas grid, the President said gas found in Caycuma will first be connected to the Sakarya field and then transported to the mainland. Erdoan said the government would continue to search for more hydrocarbon reserves both offshore and on land, with the Black Sea as the main target. Currently, we have seven international pipelines, four LNG terminals and two underground natural gas storage facilities. Therefore, we have all the infrastructure to become an energy hub, he said. It is planned that Russian gas and sources from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will be delivered to European markets via Trkiye, the President said, adding: We are determined to make Trkiye an energy hub of the Caspian, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. We will connect the east with the west not only through our bridges over the straits of Istanbul and Anakkale, but also through energy bridges.

