There was a plot to kill Imran Khan, the joint investigation team revealed

Image credit: PTI

The assassination attempt on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Islamabad last month was a “well-planned conspiracy”. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the case made this claim. Khan, president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was shot in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen standing in a container-mounted truck opened fire on him and others in the Wazirabad area.

Imran Khan led the long march demanding midterm elections. Briefing the media, Punjab Home Minister Umar Sarfaraz Cheema said the shooting attack on Khan was “a well planned and well thought out plot. He said the JIT investigation revealed that several assailants at the rally had tried to kill 70-year-old Khan.

The JIT investigation revealed the truth

We tell you that the JIT headed by Lahore Police Chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was investigating the case. He said Naveed, who attacked the PTI leader, was a trained shooter and was present at the scene with his gang members during the incident. offensive. Cheema also failed the Kahanved polygraph test.

Imran’s attack is a well-planned plot

Naveed told the police he wanted to kill Khan because music was being played during azaan during his long walk. Naveed’s cousin, Muhammad, is also in custody. He was accused of posting controversial messages on social media. For which the JIT detained him until January 3.

Also read this Khan accused these men of conspiracy to kill

“Great things are going to happen at Imran Khan rally today,” Waqas tweeted on November 3. Khan blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI Major General Faisal Nasir for the assassination plot. An FIR has been registered by the Punjab Police. Khan was implicated in the assassination attempt, but did not mention any high-level suspects including Khan, including a senior ISI official blamed for the attack. Khan is currently recovering and is at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

