Trump insider says specific things in moribund 2024 campaign profile | donald trump





Dismissing a New York Magazine article that said his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 was nearly moribund just over a month after announcing it, Donald Trump subjected the writer to misogynistic slurs.

Olivia Nuzzi, Trump said, was a flimsy and unattractive job.

The former president also called Nuzzis’ story fake news, insisted that his anonymous sources don’t exist (this is true for many writers) and said: I happily fight for our GREAT USA!

The Guardian, however, has seen posts in which a veteran Trump campaign insider says there are definite things in Nuzzis’ article and, when told that time is catching up with us all, replies: True.

Nuzzis’ story, The Final Campaign, unfolded under a pointed subtitle: Inside Donald Trump, sad, lonely, thirsty, broken, claiming to run for re-election. (Which doesn’t mean he can’t win).

The article quoted numerous anonymous advisers, including one who said: It’s not there. In this case you can have it and have it so hot and it can last all night and it’s gone and you can’t get it back. I think I was just seeing his party. The magic is gone.

When these insiders were asked why Trump was running for the White House again, Nuzzi wrote: Few are certain of the answers.

It sounds like a joke, said a former Trump loyalist, a former White House official. It looks like he’s going through the motions because he said he would.

She also said Trump was sensitive to smallness and compared his isolation at Mar-a-Lago in Florida to the plight of Norma Desmond, the character played by Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard, a movie Trump is known to adore. .

Nuzzi wrote of a stranded star locked in a 1920s mansion, scared of the outside world, scared of being reminded that time has passed.

Trump faces serious legal danger, since the Jan. 6 inquiry and four House referrals to the Justice Department; the departments’ own investigation; an investigation into his electoral subversion in Georgia; investigations into its business and tax affairs; and a rape allegation which he denies.

Nuzzi also wrote that Trump, 76, sometimes leaves his resort to go to his golf course in the town of Doral, Florida. There, Nuzzi wrote, he regularly meets with an impressive and ideologically diverse array of political buffs, diplomats and political theorists for conversations about the global economy, military conflict, constitutional law and just kidding. He goes there to play golf.

He goes there, plays golf, comes back and leaves. He retired to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago, an adviser said. His world has become much smaller. His world is so small.

Trump is still polling Republicans heavily, though he now has a serious rival in the notional GOP primary: Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida.

Nuzzi has repeatedly made headlines with stories about Trump and his close allies, including, in 2019, a series of startling exchanges with Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who became Trump’s attorney. Trump and who is now in legal danger.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Nuzzi was asked how she thought Trump would react to her article.

It’s like an 8,000 or 9,000 word piece, she says. I don’t know if he will sit down to read it. I think the hell probably look at the cover, look at the title and think Eh, fake news, and move on.

Trump called the piece fake news, but he also resorted to abuse.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president said he had agreed to an interview with a very good, but now on his last legs and failing, former New York Magazine.

The reporter was a flimsy, unattractive job, known as tough but dumb as a rock, who actually wrote a decent story about me a long time ago. Her name is Olivia Nuzzi.

Monday evening, Nuzzi responded but not with a written reply.

Seemingly responding to Trump’s claim that she was dumb as a rock, the writer tweeted two photos of Trump at the White House in August 2017, during a solar eclipse.

Trump was not wearing sunglasses. In both photos, he was looking straight at the sun.

