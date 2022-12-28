Politics
From zero Covid to an unprecedented epidemic, 2022 has been the year of extremes in China
Editor’s note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s news bulletin Meanwhile in China, a tri-weekly update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and its impact on the world. Register here.
hong kong
CNN
—
2022 was to be a triumphant year for China and its leader Xi Jinpinglike him begins its second decade in power with the commitment to restore the nation to greatness.
Instead, China had its toughest year under Xi as it reeled from its costly zero Covid policy, months of overzealous enforcement that crushed the economy and stoked historic public discontent, to such a brutal total abandonment that has left a fragile health system scrambling to cope with an explosion of cases.
The chaos and disarray contrast sharply with the start of the year, when Beijing showcased the success of its Covid containment measures in keeping the coronavirus largely away from the Winter Olympics.
In the space of a year, Xi’s signature pandemic politics have gone from a source of legitimacy for the ruling Communist Party to a spiraling crisis that threatens to undermine it.
Inasmuch as unprecedented wave of infections and deaths are sweeping the country, many have wondered why after sacrificing so much below zero-Covid and waiting so long to reopen, the government finally let the virus spread through a population with little warning or advance preparation.
As 2022 draws to a close, CNN looks back on five key events of the year for China’s zero Covid policy.
The Games proved a resounding success for China’s zero Covid strategy.
In its tightly sealed and meticulously managed Olympic bubble, the ubiquitous face masks, endless spraying of disinfectant and rigorous daily testing have paid off. All infected visitors arriving in the country were quickly identified and their cases contained, allowing the Winter Olympics to go ahead largely Covid-free even as the Omicron variant raged around the world.
The success added to the party narrative that its political system is superior to those of Western democracies in handling the pandemic, a message Xi had repeatedly repeated as he prepared for a third term in office.
It also bolstered China’s confidence that its well-rehearsed playbook of lockdowns, quarantines, mass testing and contact tracing could provide an effective defense against the highly transmissible Omicron and contain its spread. Looking ahead to the Games, those measures worked in January to tame the country’s first outbreak of Omicron in Tianjin, a port city near Beijing.
But it didn’t take long for Omicron to seep through the zero-Covid mesh. By mid-March, China was battling its worst Covid outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, reporting thousands of new cases a day from northern Jilin province to southern Guangdong.
Shanghai’s financial center quickly became the epicenter. Local officials initially denied a citywide lockdown was needed, but later imposed one after the city reported 3,500 daily infections.
The two-month confinement has become a crying symbol of the economic and social costs of zero-Covid. In the country’s wealthiest and most glamorous city, residents were subjected to widespread food shortages, lack of emergency medical care, spartan makeshift isolation facilities and forced disinfection of their homes. The draconian measures have sparked wave after wave of outcry, severely eroding public trust in the Shanghai government.
The lockdown has also wreaked havoc on the economy. China’s GDP shrank 2.6% in the three months to June, while youth employment hit a record high of nearly 20%.
But the costly lockdown has not caused China to abandon its zero-tolerance approach. On the contrary, officials hailed it as a victory in the war against Covid. Other local governments have come away with the lesson that they must curb infections at all costs, before outbreaks spiral out of control.
With the approach of the very important national congress of the party, the pressure has only increased.
Having tied himself so closely to zero-Covid, Xi found himself stuck in a trap of his own making. He could not afford to walk away from it, with the potential spike in infections and deaths posing too great a risk to his authority before he secured his earth-shattering third term in Congress.
So instead of vaccinating the elderly and building intensive care capacity, authorities wasted the following crucial months building larger quarantine facilities, rolling out more frequent mass testing and imposing broader lockdowns. which at one point affected more than 300 million people.
But even the strictest measures failed to tame the spread of Omicrons. In October, China was again reporting thousands of daily infections. Amid growing public frustration, the Peoples Daily, the party’s main mouthpiece, insisted that zero-Covid is sustainable and the country’s best choice.
Opening the congress, Xi gave broad support for his Covid policy, saying it had prioritized people and their lives above all else. He scored a great political victorysecuring a third term and stacking the top party ranks with loyal allies, including those who had loyally enforced his Covid policies.
Officials took the hint and became increasingly zealous in enforcing zero-Covid, dashing hopes that the country could open up after the congress.
As restrictions tightened, more suffering and tragedy emerged from the ongoing lockdowns.
Migrant workers have abandoned a locked Foxconn factory en masse, walking for miles to escape an outbreak at China’s biggest iPhone assembly site. A 3-year-old boy died of gas poisoning in custody after being prevented from being rushed to hospital. A 4-month-old girl died in hotel quarantine after a 12-hour delay in medical treatment.
Then, in late November, a deadly apartment fire in the western city of Urumqi finally sparked public anger that had been simmering for months. Many believed the lockdown measures had hampered rescue efforts, despite official denials.
Protests broke out across the country, on a scale not seen in decades. On college campuses and on the streets of major cities, crowds gathered to demand an end to relentless Covid testing and lockdowns, with some decrying censorship and demanding greater political freedoms.
In Shanghai, protesters even demanded that Xi renounce an unimaginable act of political defiance of the country’s most powerful and authoritarian leader in decades.
The nationwide protests have posed an unprecedented challenge to Xi. By then, Omicron had seemingly spiraled out of control, with the country recording a daily record of more than 40,000 infections, and the economic strain becoming too severe, with local governments running out of money to pay huge lockdown bills.
In an apparent effort to appease protesterssome cities have started easing restrictions.
Then, on December 7, the central government announced a radical overhaul of the approach, rolling back lockdowns, testing and allowing residents to self-isolate at home effectively abandoning zero-Covid.
State media and health officials have since shifted from preaching the dangers of the virus to downplaying its threat.
While the easing of stifling restrictions is a long-awaited relief for many, its bluntness and randomness caught unprepared audiences off guard and left them to fend for themselves.
Over-the-counter cold and fever medicines whose purchase had been restricted under zero-Covid sold out instantly in pharmacies and on online shopping sites. Huge queues have formed outside fever clinics and hospital emergency rooms are overflowing with patients, many of them elderly. Crematoria are struggling to cope with an influx of bodies.
Amid the chaos, the government stopped reporting the bulk of the country’s Covid infections and tightened its criteria for counting Covid deaths in a way that the World Health Organization says would grossly underestimate the true death toll.
While this decision factored into public panic, the political nuances are also hard to miss.
For nearly three years, China’s low number of Covid cases and deaths compared to countries like the United States has been held up as a measure of party merit and legitimacy.
Now, the true scale of the outbreak and deaths could be a serious blow to the credibility of a government that had justified years of painful restrictions on the grounds that they were necessary to save lives.
Some studies have estimated that China’s abrupt and underprepared reopening could lead to nearly a million deaths close to the US Covid death toll.
As China enters its third and darkest pandemic winter, zero-Covid is finally dead, but the fallout from its demise will haunt the country for the next year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/27/china/china-2022-zero-covid-intl-hnk-mic/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From zero Covid to an unprecedented epidemic, 2022 has been the year of extremes in China
- Trump insider says specific things in moribund 2024 campaign profile | donald trump
- The Last Jedi Avoided Hollywood Franchise Struggles, Says Director
- Fashion designer uniform for men at work
- There was a plot to kill Imran Khan, the joint investigation team revealed
- Google and Big Tech have a ‘nightmare’ in 2022, but their problems won’t be over anytime soon
- Trkiye will use its own gas by March 2023: Erdogan
- Broncos roll past Huskies to GLI Championship Game
- Sketch creator Isbae U loses father, actor Sir Kay
- PM Modi’s brother, his family hurt
- The former Russian president has predicted that Northern Ireland will leave Britain and join United Ireland in 2023.
- Scientists discover key reason for continued smell loss in long-term COVID