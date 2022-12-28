Declassified document revealed Boris Johnson called for ‘solid egg’ approach to peace in Northern Ireland | Pro IQRA News





Sign up for the Inside Politics email to get a free daily briefing on the most important stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email Boris Johnson has urged the Irish government to take a ‘hard-boiled egg’ approach during the Northern Ireland peace process and ‘let the nationalists go to hell’, newly declassified documents show. The former prime minister claimed the IRA was on the verge of defeat in 1994 and the British would “eventually defeat them”. A classified Irish government document from 1996 shows a ‘somewhat surreal’ discussion between an Irish official and Mr Johnson, who was the magazine’s deputy editor at the time. the The Daily Telegraph Log. The conversation took place on February 13, four days after the IRA bombing in London’s Docklands which killed two people and injured more than 100 others. “Our conversation had a slightly surreal feel to it, not least because I spoke to him on a cell phone for about 15 minutes while standing on the street in front of a refreshment stand,” the manager wrote. Johnson told me that there was a strong editorial opinion in his article – although he avoided saying it, I think it was the opinion of his editor, Charles Moore – that the Prime Minister [John Major] He must have done something wrong in his speech in the House of Commons…because the Irish government responded warmly to his statement,” the document reads. Interviews with (left to right) Jean De Chastelain, George Mitchell, Dick Spring, then Taoiseach John Bruton, then Prime Minister John Major and Sir Patrick Mayhew in 1996 ” height=”972″ width=”1863″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:52.1739%"/> Conversations with (left to right) Jean de Chastelain, George Mitchell, Dick Spring then all Taoists John Broughton, then Prime Minister John Major and Sir Patrick Mayhew in 1996 (PENNSYLVANIA) The document states, “Most disturbingly, Johnson advocated what he called a ‘solid egg’ approach.” Johnson reportedly said: “Let them use the bomb and the bullet, we must not give in and we will beat them eventually. The official said he ‘noted’ that the hard-boiled egg approach ‘could only lead to broken heads’, adding that ‘the priority now must be to reduce the risk of another act of violence occurring. , and the clear message to both governments is that while violent men have no place at the negotiating table, there is an alternative to violence. Johnson’s implicit argument is “Let the nationalists go to hell,” the document continues. He claimed that in 1994 the IRA was on the verge of defeat, and I asked him to name a serious security source who backed that statement. Certainly, the lesson of the last 25 years is that there is no security or military solution. “It was not an argument he was willing to accept.” Aftermath of the Aldwych bus bombing in London on 19 February 1996 ” height=”958″ width=”1536″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:62.3698%"/> In the aftermath of the Aldwych incident, the London bus bombing of February 19, 1996 (PENNSYLVANIA) The official was interviewing left and right wing journalists from across the UK political spectrum. Conversation with Peter Riedel, then political commentator with him time, also documented. Riedel told the official he was surprised ‘there hasn’t been a stronger response’ to the London Docklands bombing. The document continues: The number of Tories who seriously care about Northern Ireland is very small, and the prevailing mentality for most Tories is one of resolute counter-terrorism and hatred of Gerry Adams at the square. [than] pro-union. The official said he discussed the ‘demonization’ of then-DDP leader John Hume with Mr Riddell, who told him he had learned ‘first-hand’ that Mr Major ‘actually hates John Hume but gets on well with Seamus Mallon.”

