Narendra Modi – Congress challenges PM Modis’ claim on Indian economy





Congress on Tuesday disputed Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ claim that 2022 had been a wonderful year for India’s economy, saying statistics pointed to a dismal year marked by unemployment and high inflation. The Prime Minister said in his last Mann Ki Baat the radio broadcast on Sunday that 2022 had been a wonderful year economically.

Modiji is the most knowledgeable person in the world after Lord Brahma, his expertise ranging from economics to philosophy, from robotic sciences to Sanskrit, Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh said. If the year was really wonderful, tell us Modiji, where should we go and do taali thalithe balcony or the roof? The allusion was to Modis’ urging of Indians at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to bang on pots and pans from their balconies in honor of health workers battling coronavirus. Vallabh suggested that Modis’ overemphasis on India becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy should be put into perspective. While the US economy is worth $23 trillion and China $17.7 trillion, India’s economy is one of $3.2 trillion. If we calculate in terms of GDP per capita, we’re a mere $2,277 a year compared to the US figure of $70,000. Don’t fool us by giving absolute numbers, Vallabh said. In terms of per capita income, India ranks 142nd out of 197 countries. On the Hunger Index, we rank 107th out of 121 countries, behind even Pakistan and Bangladesh. In terms of child wasting rates, we are the worst in the world. The rupee is the worst performing currency in the Asian basket. He added: All rating agencies have downgraded our growth projections. Inflation has been above the tolerable limit set by the RBI. Urban unemployment is 10%. Oil prices have not been reduced despite a decline in international crude prices. The trade deficit worsened; exports are down. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, apart from its main objective of unifying India, has raised economic issues such as high commodity prices and growing inequality. Vallabh asked Modi to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Walk for three hours only all negative feelings, destructive thoughts will be purged. Popular songs about unity and compassion will purify you, Vallabh said. Also bring Amit Shah for 15 minutes… and Smriti Irani for 5 minutes. They will all take advantage and start thinking about the unification of the country and the real issues like jobs and high prices. Please join. The only prerequisite is that you must hold the tricolor flag; you can’t bring any other flags, the congressional spokesman added.

