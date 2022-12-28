It will be like rice

JAKARTA (CNA) — Indonesian Maria Loretha studied law at a university in East Java. But it is not her legal expertise that makes her a household name in East Flores Regency in East Nusa Tenggara province.

It is her persistence in educating people about sorghum, a cereal plant, that has earned the 54-year-old activist the nickname Mama Sorghum.

For about 10 years, Loretha has been going from place to place teaching communities about sorghum and how to grow it.

“I was given the nickname Mama Sorghum in 2013 because at that time I was probably the only person in the country who went to various places to introduce her to communities,” Loretha said.

She had never heard of the plant until a neighbor gave it to her in 2007.

Personally, I was intrigued by keeping it because of its taste, she said, describing the flavor as a bit nutty and sweet.

When a neighbor gave it to me, I asked if there was any seed to plant, Loretha said, adding, however, that there were not enough sorghum seeds to plant on her three hectares of land. ground.

Therefore, she felt challenged to find the seeds in East Flores.

So I started looking for the seeds from village to village. Something pushed me to continue and I discovered that sorghum was still grown by farmers who lived in remote areas, far from roads and with poor electricity.

She said it was not an easy task to convince others to keep the harvest because they were used to eating rice and saw no need to plant and eat it.

Over time, people understand the nutritional benefits of consuming sorghum as well as the economic benefits of planting it.

Today, about 1,000 people, mostly women farmers, are involved in sorghum cultivation in about eight regencies in East Nusa Tenggara.

President Joko Widodo visited the province last June and was impressed with the way the locals grow the grain.

He is even convinced that sorghum should be a national staple to reduce people’s dependence on rice or wheat.

It would also reduce Indonesia’s dependence on wheat exports, which have been affected by increased uncertainty due to climate change and the war in Ukraine.

We want to have a lot of (food) alternatives, a lot of choices that we can cultivate in our country (for the purpose of) food diversification and food ingredient alternatives. So we don’t just depend on rice. Instead, we can have maize, sago and sorghum, which is our old crop,” said Widodo, also known as Jokowi, during a recent visit to a sorghum field.

In August, Jokowi instructed his relevant ministers and officials to develop a roadmap for sorghum production in Indonesia.

CNA analysts said sorghum could be a solution to the country’s depleted rice stocks, forcing the government to import. This month, the government decided to import 200,000 tons of rice to replenish the rice stocks of the national logistics agency (Bulog) which have been depleted.

WHY SORGHUM IS SPECIAL

Sorghum is a grain plant that is generally round and available in a variety of colors such as white, yellow, red, brown, black, and purple.

Cereal plant expert at the Ministry of Agriculture Prof Muhammad Azrai said sorghum is resilient to climate change as it can grow widely on both fertile and infertile land with limited water, he added. , replanting sorghum several times can even make the soil more fertile.

The head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Laksana Tri Handoko, agrees, adding that this stands in stark contrast to wheat which is generally unsuitable for the tropics.

Presidential chief of staff Moeldoko, who accompanied Jokowi on his visit to the sorghum field in June, predicts that the El Nino weather pattern will dominate next year, bringing drier weather conditions.

“If it is the dry season, there will be fires everywhere, especially in the forests and there will inevitably be bad crops like paddy rice and maize, but sorghum is relatively resistant to weather conditions because it does not doesn’t need continuous water to grow like rice.

According to BRIN manager, Mr. Handoko, sorghum processing requires different technology from paddy rice because the character of the seed is very different but generally it does not require high technology.

Professor Azrai, who is also a lecturer in agriculture at Makassars Hasanuddin University, also said that from a health perspective, sorghum contains high nutritional values ​​such as protein, carbohydrates and calcium.

It is therefore safe to consume it to prevent and reduce diabetes, as the number of people with diabetes tends to increase, he added.

Therefore, he supports the governments decision to make sorghum an alternative staple food in Indonesia.

According to Professor Azrai, the increase in sorghum production should also help the Indonesian economy.

If managed well, it can increase the national economy because sorghum can boost the economy of rural communities. The prospect of bioenergy from sorghum will also be very promising when we know how to manage and commercialize it in a professional way so that nothing is wasted, especially for bioethanol, energy briquettes or biopellets as well as raw materials for plywood, he explained.

In addition, sorghum flour can also be processed into various processed foods, whether in traditional or modern forms of processing.

It may even be a solution to the depletion of rice stocks in the country and could help the country to stop having to import rice.

According to an expert, the more sorghum people consume, the less they will depend on rice as a staple food.

Sorghum makes you feel full faster and for a much longer period of time than rice, Professor Azrai said.

OBSTACLES TO OVERCOME

BRIN’s Handoko notes that there are several hurdles to overcome to achieve wider public adoption of the cereal as an alternative staple food source.

The current hurdle is that there is not yet an adequate market for sorghum consumption. It requires market education and proper product development, he said. CNA.

However, sorghum flour has the potential to be used as a partial substitute for wheat, perhaps up to 15% of the mix without reducing the texture and taste of its by-products, he explained.

Handoko said that as part of the 2024 sorghum production roadmap, BRIN is currently developing new sorghum varieties suitable for specific locations in the country.

BRIN is also trying to grow varieties of sorghum that would be made into flour as well as a substitute for sugar cane.

According to Moeldoko, who was once the country’s military leader, it’s entirely possible that historically Indonesians were used to eating sorghum.

Sorghum is carved on the relief carvings of Borobudur temples. So this means that Indonesians have been eating sorghum for a long time, but the question is: why is it not progressing? Because there is no ecosystem for it to develop further, he pointed out.

Moeldoko said there was no buyer for people to plant sorghum rigorously.

The problem is that there are no buyers. The industry is therefore not well developed. There are some who cultivate it but it is still a small group. Therefore, research on sorghum is limited unlike maize or paddy rice, he said. CNA.

For now, the Ministry of Agriculture aims to plant 15,000 hectares of sorghum this year in East Nusa Tenggara province, which will be increased to around 200,000 hectares by 2024, he said, describing The roadmap.

He said the goal is to plant 15,000 hectares in East Nusa Tenggara province as the rate of stunting due to poor nutrition is still quite high.

Moeldoko said, “The hope is that if communities grow sorghum and there are good buyers, it can reduce rates of stunting and extreme poverty.

PUBLIC SORGHUM EDUCATION

The government has so far tried to educate more people about sorghum by holding festivals in Central Java and Jakarta where they distribute sorghum-based breakfast boxes.

Moeldoko revealed that the government aims to organize more such events in the coming years.

The government is not alone in working to introduce people to sorghum.

Jakarta-based non-governmental organization (NGO) Kehati also aspires to preserve sorghum as a food source.

The NGO’s agricultural program manager, Puji Sumedi, said, “Indonesia has a rich variety of food sources. If the food source is lost, the culture is also lost.

Gaining wider public acceptance for sorghum is one of the reasons NGOs like Kehati have recognized the work of people like Loretha who have shown their commitment to preserving local wisdom. They gave him the Kehati award several years ago.

The successful implementation of the government’s 2024 roadmap on sorghum cultivation could see more people contributing as Mama Sorghum in Indonesia.

For Loretha herself, she is optimistic that sorghum will be widely grown in her province.

I hope East Nusa Tenggara Province will become a model where sorghum has been successfully planted, grown and consumed.

So it will be like rice, she said.