Xi Jinping: power in China is secure for now, hurts the people





Xi Jinping The power assured for the moment, the people aggrieved opinion | Reading time: 2 minutes By Gregor Schwing Volontr Auenpolitik / Axel-Springer-Academy of Journalism and Technology

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, his relentless zero Covid policy has always been a demonstration of his power. With his flip-flop, he will still hurt his people, thousands of people will die. It's not future proof.

Vhe famous phrase comes from Konrad Adenauer: What do I care about my gossip yesterday. It would give Xi Jinping too much soul-searching to suggest that if he made a mistake, he would act as the first Chancellor of the Federal Republic. The Chinese president has made a 180 degree turn just two and a half months after vehemently defending his radical zero corona policy. But unlike Adenauer, who completes the sentence with the words Nothing prevents me from becoming wiser, Xi says: Nothing prevents me from becoming more powerful. read also As recently as mid-October, Xi called his radical pandemic policy necessary. People’s safety and health have been safeguarded to the highest degree, and significant positive results have been achieved in the process, he said at the Communist Party Congress. Millions of Chinese were locked up at the time. For the president, the repression was a demonstration of his power. But when he persists, even if he manages to have himself proclaimed ruler for life at the party congress, the Chinese lose patience. On the streets of many major cities, thousands of people not only demonstrated against the country’s radical zero crown policy, but even chanted Down with Xi Jinping. For the dictator, it was both embarrassing and threatening. Once you let the Spirit of Freedom out of the bottle, you may never be able to get it back. Xi therefore used violence to end the protests and turn the tide. Confinements, compulsory tests and other rules were transmitted overnight. On Monday, Beijing announced the lifting of travel restrictions for Chinese people, abolishing the Corona regiment altogether. In doing so, he chooses the worst of all possibilities. read also opinion Letter from Hong Kong According to officially unconfirmed estimates, 18% of the total population was infected with Corona in the first three weeks of December alone. The hospitals are overflowing and the crematoria can no longer cope with the number of corpses. Beijing, on the other hand, continues to refuse the vaccine from the West. Although Xi has secured his power for the time being with the turnaround, he has hurt his people. It’s not future proof.

