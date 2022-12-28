Political implications of the Turkish gas hub

By Carlos Antaramian

Special for the Mirror-spectator

On October 14 this year in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan surprisingly approved Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to create a Turkish-Russian gas hub in his country. The proposed site is Thrace, in the European region of Turkey, where gas storage and pipeline infrastructure already exists. Although details of the proposal’s costs, timelines, scope and terms of implementation have not been disclosed, the project has already drawn criticism and is widely perceived, including by the United States, as constituting a threat for several countries. French President Macron, for example, has declared that the project makes no sense (L’Elyse believes that the gas hub proposed by Russia in Turkey makes no sense, https://francais.rt.com/international/101737-elysee-estimates-que-hub-gazier-proposes-russia-turkey-no-sense ). On October 19, Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US State Department, made a very critical announcement, stating that Turkey and other US allies would not become a haven for illicit Russian assets or transactions, adding that Washington stands ready to assist (Turkey) in its efforts to strengthen its long-term energy security.

Energy supply is a critical and contentious issue in world politics, which creates problems between producing and exporting countries, as we have seen recently in the case of Russian gas and oil deliveries to Europe, trade impacted by wartime sanctions in Ukraine, including measures to cut planned supplies, restrict gas sales and impose limits on oil sales (as recently proposed by the G7 at 60 US$ per barrel), and destabilized by obscure attacks on pipelines. It is clear that the producers are fighting hard for market share and will exploit any opportunity to gain ground on their rivals. It is important to note that in June this year, the United States, for the first time in its history, supplied more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe than its main competitor, Russia, via its gas pipelines, a feat that would have been unimaginable two or three years ago (Dustin Meyer, US LNG Outpaces Russia for First Time Ever as EU Opens Another Door for Natural Gas, American Petroleum Institute, at: https://www.api. org/news-policy-and-issues/blog/2022/07/08/us-lng-outpaces-russia-for-first-time-ever). However, this supply chain remains very expensive since intermediaries quadruple the price of gas that leaves the United States before arriving in Europe, with an impact that has provoked complaints from European leaders, expressed for example by French President Emmanuel Macron. (Amrica Hernndez, Why Cheap US Gas Costs a Fortune in Europe, at: https://www.politico.eu/article/cheap-us-gas-cost-fortune-europe-russia-ukraine-energy/). Gas supply also poses problems between producers and exporters when gas pipelines cross third countries, such as Turkey.

Energy is Turkey’s Achilles heel, says William Hale. Its main problem is that it has limited domestic supplies of fossil fuels and other sources have not been fully developed, so it relies heavily on imports, which account for around 70% of energy consumption. (William Hale, Turkeys energy dilemmas: changes and challenges, Middle Eastern Studies, flight. 58, No. 3, 2022: 453). There is very little oil there (barely enough to meet 5.75% of the nation’s needs) and only small coal reserves. Turkey has lignite, but this fuel is highly contaminating. Almost all natural gas is imported, although a field (Sakarya) discovered in the Black Sea could come into production in 2023. Today, Turkey does not have nuclear energy, but two construction projects are in progress. course to power hydroelectric plants (Hale: 457). One of the results of this situation is that a large part of the country’s trade deficit is due to imports of fuels (mainly coal, oil and natural gas), so reducing their volume would go a long way in mitigating one of its most persistent and serious economic problems. problems.

Over the past two decades, natural gas has become one of the most reliable sources of imported fuel in Turkey. Ankara benefits from the enormous advantage of being close to three main gas-producing countries: Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan. Before 2001, Turkey’s only supplier was Russia, via the pipeline that entered Europe from the east (via Ukraine), but since then a pipeline has been built that connects Tabriz to Ankara, allowing Turkey to access gas from Iran and Turkmenistan. Later, two pipelines were built from Russia, the Blue Stream (2003) which crosses the Black Sea from the east (read Ukraine) to avoid crossing Europe, and the Turkstream (2020) which crosses the Black Sea and extends to Kiyikoy, in the Turkish region of Thrace, and from there to Greece. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, has the Southern Gas Corridor which begins in the Shah Deniz fields and reaches Italy through three sections: first, the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline from Baku, passing through Georgia, to Erzurum, inaugurated in 2006 ; second, TANAP (Trans-Anatolia Pipeline) which stretches from Erzurum to Ankara and then to the Turkish-Greek border; and, thirdly, TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline), from the Turkish-Greek border across the Adriatic to southern Italy, where it connects to the Italian supply network. This project, designed to reduce European dependence on Russian gas, was completed in 2020 with US support.