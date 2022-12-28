Politics
Johnson urged Irish to let ‘nationalists go to hell’ as part of peace process
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the Irish government to take a ‘boiled egg’ approach to the Northern Ireland peace process and ‘let the nationalists go to hell’, newly declassified documents show.
Mr Johnson claimed the IRA was close to defeat in 1996, adding ‘let them use the bomb and the bullet’ and that the British would ‘beat them eventually’.
The confidential Irish government document from 1996 details a “slightly surreal” discussion an Irish official had with Mr Johnson, then deputy editor of the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
The conversation took place on February 13, four days after the IRA London Docklands bombing which killed two people and injured more than 100 others.
“There was a slightly surreal twist to our conversation, not least because I spoke to him on a cell phone for 15 minutes while standing on the street outside a refreshment spot,” the manager wrote.
“Johnson told me that there is an editorially strong opinion in his newspaper – although he avoided saying it, I believe it is the opinion of his editor Charles Moore – that the Prime Minister (John Major) must have done something wrong in his speech in the House of Commons on Monday because the Irish government reacted so warmly to his statement,” the document reads.
“More worryingly, Johnson advocated for what he called a ‘boiled egg’ approach,” the document reads.
“Let them use the bomb and the bullet, we must not give in and eventually we will beat them,” Johnson said.
The official said he had ‘stressed’ that a hard-boiled egg approach ‘can only lead to broken heads’, adding that ‘the priority must now be to minimize the risks of another act of violence , and that the clear message to both governments is that while there is no room for men of violence at the negotiating table, there is an alternative to violence”.
“Johnson’s implicit argument was ‘let the nationalists go to hell,'” the document continues.
“He claimed that the IRA was in 1994 on the brink of defeat, I asked him to name a serious security source who would support this statement. The lesson of the last 25 years is surely that there is no security or military solution.
“It was not an argument he was willing to accept.”
The official was polling the opinions of a number of journalists from both left and right political spectrums in Britain.
The document describes how the official spoke to George Jones, then the Daily Telegraph’s political editor, on February 12, calling him a “unionist”.
He said Mr Jones had appeared on Irish broadcaster Pat Kenny’s radio show after the bombing and Mr Jones said he had had “a distinct difference in views on what governments should do in the wake of the Canary Wharf bombing”. “Is Pat Kenny a Republican,” Mr. Jones asked.
The official said that by contrast, left-leaning newspapers and journalists had been inclined to “criticize the actions of the Prime Minister (John Major) in the weeks leading up to the Canary Wharf bombing”.
A conversation with Peter Riddell, political commentator at The Times is also documented. Mr Riddell told the official he was surprised at the ‘lack of a stronger response’ from the political establishment to the London Docklands bombing.
The letter continues: ‘The number of Tories seriously interested in Northern Ireland is very small and the prevailing mindset for most Tories is one of resolute anti-terrorism and hatred of Gerry Adams rather than pro-unionism.”
The official said he discussed the ‘demonisation’ of then-SDLP leader John Hume with Mr Riddell, who told him he had learned ‘very directly’ that Prime Minister John Major ‘does not like not John Hume at all but gets along pretty well with Seamus Mallon.”
The material can be consulted at the National Archives in file 2022/81/24

