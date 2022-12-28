Putin and Xi Jinping talk, gold prices soar again





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The easing of the Covid-19 policy in China immediately lifted the price of gold to its highest level of last week. Russia’s decision to ban crude oil exports also contributed to the rise in gold prices. In trading on Wednesday (28/12/2022), the price of gold on the spot market at 06:32 WIB was in a position of 1,813.31 USD per troy ounce. The price is on a slight slope of 0.03%. Although sloping this morning, the price of gold is still relatively high after jumping dramatically the day before. During Tuesday’s session (27/12/2022), the price of gold jumped 0.91% to US$1,813.93 per troy ounce. This price is the highest since December 21, 2022 or last week. The price of gold is still falling by 0.05%. point to point within a week. The price of gold increased by 4.2% while in one year, it increased slightly by 0.44%. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Gold prices rose after China announced Covid-19 policy easing,” RJO Futures analyst Bob Haberkorn said as quoted by Reuters. China is the biggest consumer of gold in the world. It is hoped that the easing of the Covid-19 policy will awaken Chinese citizens’ demand for precious metals. As we know, China, now led by President Xi Jinping, has announced an easing of its monetary policy. Migrants are no longer required to self-quarantine when entering China.

This easing should accelerate the pace of investment and mobility to China.

The rise in gold prices was also supported by the weakening United States (US) dollar and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to halt their crude oil exports. The dollar weakened amid hopes that the US central bank The Federal Reserve (Fed) will ease policy after personal consumption expenditure (PCE) is on the rise. PCE grew by 5.5% (from year to year/yy) in November, lower than the previous 6.1% (yyy). “Gold has been weaker for most of the year due to the Fed’s tight monetary policy. The tide is turning now because the Fed has started to moderate interest rate hikes,” Christopher said. Wong, OCBC FX strategist.

Putin’s decision to ban exports for five months also had an impact on gold. The export ban will be imposed on countries that meet the oil price limits set by Western countries. There are fears that the export ban could further shake the world, given that Russia is the second largest oil exporter after Arab countries.

Gold is a safe haven that will be increasingly sought after as global uncertainties increase.



