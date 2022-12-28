Anmar Al-Droubi: Erdogan is the most dangerous politician in the Middle East – ANHA | HAWARNEWS

Al-Droubi spoke at length about the ideological nature of ISIS mercenaries and the jihadi organizations that preceded it, and highlighted Turkish support for extremist groups, starting with the Muslim Brotherhood and ending with Jabhat al- Nusra and the Islamic State mercenaries.

He also praised the resistance of the Syrian Democratic Forces and suggested, in an interview with the ANHAs agency, a series of recommendations for the final defeat of the IS mercenaries and jihadist organizations.

Here is the text of the interview:

* How dangerous is ISIS for the region and the world as a whole?

The ideological structure of the Islamic State (ISIS):

Before talking about the extent of the danger of the terrorist organization ISIS, we must address the ideological structure of the organization, and in our analysis of the Islamic State (ISIS), we note that it is not – be not of a temporary phenomenon, which will disappear with the disappearance of its causes, but rather it will remain with us; Because it expresses an ideological current called (caliphate movement). It is about the existence of groups, movements and organizations which take the question of the caliphate as an ideological dimension on which they base themselves, given that the caliphate is a static question in the imagination of the Islamists and which cannot change, despite the fact that there are many Islamic organizations, movements and parties that have intellectually and practically abandoned the idea of ​​the Caliphate in its historical and religious meanings.

* How do you assess the resistance of the Syrian Democratic Forces against the Islamic State?

Without a doubt, the Syrian Democratic Forces, and the resistance they offered against the terrorist organization ISIS, was and still is a great event embodied by the revolutionary factions of Kobani represented by the Syrian woman and man, and even the sheikh who expressed his rejection of this criminal organization, because it is a great resistance that does not differ from the liberation movements in the world.

Why does the Turkish occupation state support ISIS mercenaries?

The so-called Sultan of the Muslim Brotherhood (Erdogan) is the most dangerous political (devil) in the Middle East, but with the mantle of religiosity, especially since he has surpassed Machiavelli in political decadence, and the great misfortune is that Erdogan justifies these actions from a religious point of view.

* Recently, the Turkish occupation state launched a massive attack on northeastern Syria, targeting the infrastructure and detention centers of IS mercenaries, the camps that house their families and the forces that protect the fields. What do you think is the purpose of this?

First of all, after taking power in Turkey in 2002 AD, the Justice and Development Party carried out a comprehensive review of Turkish foreign policy, which is based on the position, expansion and pursuit of regional influence of Turkey in the Arab region. And just as Iran had its goals and ambitions in the Arab world, Turkey also has foundations on which it can rely to sustain its regional supremacy and try to strengthen this superiority in the Arab region, and following the changes policies witnessed by the Arab regional system, Turkey has sought the need to deal with these changes according to two ideologies, the first: the ideology of Islam and its support for the Muslim Brotherhood in the region, and the second: the ideology nationalist, which is represented in its support of Turkish nationalism, but the foundation of Turkish policy is that it does not deviate from the framework of competition with Iran, the other regional power in the region.

* In your opinion, what is needed to eliminate the threat of ISIS, which has started to grow recently?

The terrorist issue of ISIS is of importance that goes beyond its purpose as a media item. Because our subject as a whole interacts with the reality that the world is experiencing, especially our nation and our homelands, and it always interacts in the process of this transformation, which requires the emergence of a qualified state to lead society and march to security and stability in the midst of a world where the winds of change are blowing, where the waves of conflict are colliding and where the phenomenon of violence is spreading. very terrorist.

The topic covered requires further investigation by researchers. Discover the real reasons that have led to the current situation experienced by global societies; Due to the phenomenon of terrorist violence, this phenomenon is the responsibility of international and regional actors, as well as the State and its institutions, in addition to political parties and civil society organizations. Accordingly, I present a set of recommendations:

1- There is a need for more studies that deal with the issue of the separation of religious thought as an expression of human judgments that are subject to refutation, modification, and the principles of the Islamic religion as sacred constants for Muslims . As well as the need to distinguish between the ideological reference which has a fixed character and the political practice which is governed by a changing context.

– The intellectual premises of political Islam, in general, and of ISIS in particular, and its negative attitudes towards the state, power and society, have proven to be incompatible with the principles and intellectual rules that represent the pillars theories of Islamic law. ISIS’s takfiri discourse has turned political competition into an existential religious battle. Their victory in it represents a victory for Islam from their point of view. And their loss represents their defeat against their opponents of the enemies of Islam, therefore the confusion between these ideas and the principles of the Islamic religion must be dismantled, in the sense that a distinction must be made between Islam as religion and Islam as a behavior and method embodied by ISIS.

3- Addressing the problem of ISIS cannot be done by relying on traditional alternatives that do not differ in their essence from the project of political Islam itself, but rather through a critical reading of texts and positions of ISIS through modern scientific methods in contrast to traditional methods. arguments and references on which the Islamic State relies. On the other hand, the civil currents must interact with the masses and present an alternative civil culture.

4- Given that the media has become one of the most powerful modern communication tools that help the public to live with the times and interact with it, and the media has an important role to play in explaining the problems and present them to public opinion in order to prepare it in the media, especially towards issues related to national security, in addition to what is happening on the world stage. Therefore, the media should deal professionally and transparently with terrorist practices.

5- Extremist groups, especially ISIS, target young people emotionally. to recruit them. While exploiting their ignorance in matters of religion, as well as the suffering of some of them on the question of identity, sect and nationalism, in addition to their feeling of anger in the face of injustice, the Islamic State also operates schools, universities, mosques and religious schools. to spread their message, and from there, the political regimes of the Arab countries must provide a political and intellectual environment that welcomes the absent young people who They have been influenced by the ideas of ISIS

6- In addition to the previous paragraph, the role of the family must be activated. Fulfilling one’s duty through parents making their children aware of the dangers of violence and extremism on society and their future in particular, while attaching importance to monitoring their behavior and their relationships with others and to dialogue with them in case extremist ideas occur to them.

7- The Internet has provided terrorists and extremists with many diverse platforms to spread the culture of violence, promote their propaganda, and inspire individuals to fight for their cause. Taking advantage of social networking sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, to spread his messages, he also used other forms of online communication channels to spread his propaganda, such as the magazine (Dabiq). Therefore; It is necessary for the State to adopt a media strategy based on the organization of media and awareness campaigns to spread a culture of tolerance and coexistence with others, with the need to monitor religious discourse in the media.

