China’s uncertain policy will force foreign companies to seek alternative production centers

JThe year 2023 will test President Xi Jinping’s quest to seek stability for the chinese communist Part through a national security contract. the Chinese economies health after the end of zero-Covid Politicspresidential election in Taiwan, relations with the United States and the desire to conduct head of state diplomacy in favorable regions will probably continue to preoccupy Beijing in 2023.

The crucial test will be the passage to the next cycle of the National peoples Congress in March. The NPC The meeting will formally announce key political roles, including the next prime minister, who is likely to be Li Qiang Xi’s number two.

Next year we will also learn the names of the next foreign minister and the director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission. The latter has a profound impact on the orientation of Chinese foreign policy, including the field of interventions and staff selection.

People who take on new roles will be hand-picked by Xi and must hold firm to the reins bureaucracy as China goes through difficult times at home and abroad.

Read also : Covid death stories on Weibo but China plays chief censor

Economy in decline

Beijing effectively ended the zero-Covid policy on December 11 following near nationwide protests against the lockdown. This gave Xi an exit ramp from a strict policy that has held back the Chinese economy.

On December 26, Beijing announced the removal of the quarantine obligation for foreign travelers from January 8. The decision comes when Covid cases are on the rise across the continent and death reports are emergencying.

beijing was expected take a step back from rigor zero covid policy in March 2023. But the fast Withdrawalwhich opens the continent to travel and put pressure to the CCP image, shows Xi is more concerned about slowing economic activity. The government wants create the conditions for reviving the growth of the Chinese economy before the Chinese New Year.

On Monday, Xi sought to address underlying concerns about what appears to be a sudden reversal of the zero Covid policy.

Governments at all levels should step up efforts to effectively guarantee the needs of the masses for medical treatment and anti-epidemic supplies, and protect people’s lives and health, Xi said. cited by Xinhua News Agency.

Supply-side shock from China’s zero Covid policy will continue to dampen China’s economy in 2023 as companies like Apple, Volvo and Ford seek to reduce their dependence on Chinese production chains.

The size of the Chinese economy to keep to attract foreign companies to maintain their supply chains on the mainland, but the uncertainty of China’s political direction will force them look for alternative production poles. Beijing is likely to make them stay, but many have already left or are planning to leave.

Read also : The US is getting tougher on Beijing. Taiwan defense bill blacklists 36 Chinese companies

Presidential election in Taiwan

Over the past year, Taiwan’s prominence in the US-China competition has kept Beijing on edge, which is likely to continue. Taiwan will remain one of Beijing’s top priorities in 2023 as Taipei prepares for the presidential election.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered a setback in recent local elections, which added an element of uncertainty to the national election in 2024. Although the presidential election in Taiwan is driven by national issues, including relations with Beijing, the outcome of the local elections will provide China opportunity to interfere in the presidential election.

Monday, there were signs of heightened military tensions in the Taiwan Strait as Beijing sent 71 military planes to Taipei, 47 of which crossed the middle line. The probable cause of the massive airspace violations has been linked to the US National Defense Authorization Act of 2023, which provides Taiwan with military aid and assistance.

Mainland-Taipei tensions set to persist in a state of flux throughout 2023. Other factors will complicate peace in the Taiwan Strait. The new Speaker of the United States House, Kevin McCarthy, is expected to travel to Taipei next year, adding more pressure on US-China relations, as we saw during the Nancy Pelosi visit.

Adding to existing tensions will be the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, which is not expected to pass both houses of the US Congress in the current session. But bipartisan support for the law will intensify Beijing’s rhetoric on US interference in its relations with Taiwan.

The Taiwan Policy Act is not a minor piece of legislation. The biggest adjustment in U.S. policy toward Taiwan in the past forty years, Taiwanese officials have said while describing the Law.

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi gave some hints on the direction of US-China relations. What happened proves time and time again that China and the United States cannot uncouple or break supply chains. Under new circumstances, common interests between China and the United States have grown, not diminished, said Wang Yi in his annual foreign policy speech.

Beijing will seek some stability and predictability in its relations with the United States in 2023, following the face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi in Bali. But that does not mean that the United States will abandon its recently declared national security strategy, which seeks to maintain Washington’s strategic advantage at all costs.

We are likely to see major visits by Xi to favorable regions such as ASEAN, the Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America and other parts of the Global South as Beijing seekss maintain its area of ​​influence.

Next year, the diplomacy of Heads of State will reach a new climax, and many highlights are expected in the diplomacy on the ground. We will seize the momentum following the 20th CPC National Congress, spare no effort to strengthen overall planning and provide good services, and create new prospects for the cause of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era, said Wang added.

Read also : After the PLA, it is the Chinese nationalists who train on India above Tawang

China and Beijing

Xi’s recent visits to Central Asia and the Middle East suggest Beijing wants to influence countries this are not squarely under the security and economic umbrella of the United States. Despite growing interest in high-level diplomacy, Beijing’s rhetoric about safeguarding national sovereignty is unlikely to recede.

We will unequivocally oppose all acts of hegemony, intimidation and authoritarianism, reject all unilateral protectionist measures, firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, resolutely combat all forces that attempt to slow down and even stop the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and we will keep the strategic initiative of national development and security firmly in our hands, said Wang in his speech.

The other country that will occupy Beijing is Japan.

Japan’s new defense strategy will keep China engaged for Tokyo’s active defense policy does not bode well for the Senkaku Islands dispute. December 22the Chinese Coast Guard ships remained in Japanese territorial waters for 72 hours, marking the longest continuous intrusion since 2012.

The intrusion happened in an area China describes as Diaoyu Island and disputes Tokyo’s claim to ocean features. By doubling the defense budget, Tokyo seeks to counter Beijing’s militarism in the region with a $51.4 billion budget.

Beijing unlikely to break ice on relations with India as border tensions will stay high and the People’s Liberation Armies territorial entry into the unresolved Ladakh region.

At a recent rural labor conference, Xi underline the need to work for rural revitalization, by encouraging people to settle along the border areas with India. These so-called poverty reduction projects will likely include new villages in disputed territory along the Line of Actual Control, keeping the border conflict alive.

Finally, Beijing will play no active role in brokering a peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war and will continue to maintain its pro-Russian neutrality. Beijing is unlikely to shut itself off from the world or back down from its aggressive approach to foreign policy. Xi will juggle complex issues such as relative economic growth without compromising core interests throughout 2023.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

(Edited by Tarannum)