Lighter political moments of 2022: From the bust of Liz Truss to the wax work of Boris Johnson

Politics dominated the news in 2022, with numerous cabinet reshuffles and the unexpected arrival of Matt Hancocks in the Australian jungle, prompting online reactions from the public.

Here’s a look at some of the more light-hearted political moments of the year.

Boris Johnson appears outside a jobcentre after his resignation as Tory leader

A wax figure of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared outside a Jobcentre Plus in Blackpool in July after his resignation, prompting a flurry of photos and questioning looks from members of the public who flocked to take a picture with him or lean in for a closer look.

A wax figure of Boris Johnson outside Jobcentre Plus in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The wax lookalike, made by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, depicted Mr Johnson posing with his hands on his hips and sporting a navy suit, white shirt, powder blue tie and his famous mop of hair.

Bust of Liz Truss

News of Liz Truss’s nomination as Prime Minister has drawn mixed reviews on social media, but a bust that was done amid political shenanigans surrounding the Tory leadership happened and was finally exposed on the 5 September united the country in laughter.

Wilfrid Wood, who lives in Hackney, London, and appeared on the satirical TV show Spitting Image in the 1980s and 1990s, made the plasticine sculpture of Mrs Truss, which took around a day, with features striking features, including a standout forehead and a thick neck.

The bust got over 11,000 likes on Twitter.

Wilfrid Woods sculpture by Liz Truss (Wilfrid Wood/PA)

Mr Wood told the PA news agency: It’s hard to say which was the most difficult to carve. Is it rather the simplest? What stands out?

Her forehead stands out, her cheekbones, her eyebrows are often very, very high on her forehead, which is still quite large, and then she has a rather small mouth and a rather thick neck.

Which trellis is the right trellis?

A Twitter account that appeared to belong to a woman named Liz Trussell, who goes by the handle @LizTruss, mistakenly received congratulatory messages from figures including Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson after Ms Truss became British Prime Minister.

@LizTruss responded to Ms Andersson by tweeting Looking forward to a visit soon! Prepare the meatballs before the original tweet is deleted.

Sorry I was in Nandos Liz Trussel (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022

Another hilarious quip from Ms Trussell included her response to a Twitter user who berated Ms Truss for showing lack of class for deleting Rishi Sunak when she won the Tory leadership contest, to which she said: Sorry, I was in Nandos.

Lettuce Survives Truss

Ms Truss tendered her resignation on October 20 after just 44 days in charge of the country, making her one of the shortest prime ministers in history.

To make matters worse, a lettuce survived him.

The Daily Star set up a live stream on October 14 to test whether the salad ingredient would do any better than the Prime Minister, asking the question: which moist lettuce will last longer?

LATEST NEWS: LETTUCE OFFICIALLY SURVIVED LIZ TRUSS AND WON ALL WELCOME LETTUCE. https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

After the lettuce victory, the newspaper tweeted: All hail the lettuce.

After Ms Truss stepped down, a blonde wig was placed on the lettuce and the prime minister’s framed picture was placed face down on the desk as celebratory songs played.

Disco lights shone and a mini bottle of pink prosecco, a full glass and a miniature gin surrounded the lettuce.

Rishi Sunaks’ Podium Sparks Confusion, Jokes About His Height

When Rishi Sunak delivered his first address to the nation on October 24 after becoming the new prime minister, it looked like his podium was shorter than his successors.

ITV News political editor Robert Peston tweeted: Do Prime Ministers choose their podiums? Look at the difference between Trusss and Sunaks.

Another user wrote: These are custom made as Rishi isn’t as tall as Liz or Boris, wouldn’t look good if he had to stand on his tiptoes to look over said desk .

Rishi Sunak in 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Sunak’s 5ft 7in height has been mentioned numerous times, with many images being taken of him next to his fellow cabinet members to seemingly draw attention to him.

Hancock enters the Australian jungle as part of Im A Celebrity

MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock traveled to the Australian jungle in November as part of Im A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and completed several challenges that saw him scavenge underwater stars, eat kangaroo testicles and participate in the famous Celebrity Cyclone shows.

Matt Hancock (Yui Mok/PA)

There was confusion and anger over his decision with Andy Drummond of the West Suffolk Conservative Association telling PA: I can’t wait for him to eat a kangaroos penis. Quote me but Mr. Hancock finished in third place.