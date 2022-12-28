January 6 transcripts shed new light on how Trump viewed blanket pardons





In its report, the committee repeatedly referred to requests for clemency, but singled out those from members of Congress who attended a Dec. 21, 2020 meeting at the White House where a plan to quash the election had been discussed, as revealing their own clear conscience of guilt.

In his testimony, Mr. McEntee recalled that Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, told him he had asked for forgiveness through Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff. Mr. McEntee told the committee he thought Mr. Gaetz was concerned about a federal investigation into sex trafficking. Mr. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

Ms. Hutchinson told the panel that Mr. Gaetz and Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama had requested a general pardon for the members involved in that meeting and a handful of other members who were not at the December 21 meeting in as preventive graces.

She also said Mr Meadows had asked for a broad pardon.

Mr. Meadows was personally concerned that there was an overtone of violence associated with anyone who went to the Capitol that day, so he thought it was an idea worth entertaining and being presented to the White House legal counsel office to pardon those inside. the Capitol, she said.

She added: There was a period when several White House staffers and administration officials wanted to forgive themselves before they left, and he was one of them. I don’t recall him pressuring the president much for this, but I do know that, if there were going to be any staff pardons, he wanted to be included in that group.

A spokesperson for Mr. Meadows denied ever asking Mr. Trump for forgiveness.

According to Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony, Representatives Louie Gohmert of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Andy Biggs of Arizona have all expressed interest in receiving pardons. She also testified that Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio spoke about pardons but did not directly ask for them, and that she had heard that newly elected Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia had also expressed interest in the White House Attorney’s Office.

The lawmakers involved denied asking for forgiveness, except for Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Brooks. Mr Brooks confirmed that he requested a pardon for all members of Congress, but said it was because he believed the Justice Department would be abused by the Biden administration. Mr. Brooks released the letter he sent to the White House, in which he said he was putting the request in writing at the direction of Mr. Trump.

