Turkey’s Erdogan ‘threatens’ Greece with missile strike in Aegean Line | World | News





President Erdogan has blasted the Greek government with a warning about Turkey’s new long-range ballistic missile. In a recent speech to voters in the northern city of Samsun, the Turkish leader appeared to threaten to return the Tayfun missile to Athens if Greece did not back down in the ongoing dispute over the Dodecanese islands.

Erdogan told his supporters: “You say Tayfun, the Greek is scared. He says it will hit Athens. Of course it will happen. “If you don’t keep calm, if you buy stuff from America for the islands, from here and there, a country like Turkey won’t sit idly by. It has to do something.” The Dodecanese Islands are a group of 15 larger and 150 smaller islands in the southeastern Aegean Sea which Turkey ceded to Greece in 1923 under the Treaty of Lausanne and again in the Peace Treaty of Paris of 1947. Holding the Dodecanese means that Greece, which defines itself as an archipelagic state, will extend control over the seas to six nautical miles around each island by seriously limiting Turkey’s maritime territorial claims in the Aegean.

Robert Ellis, international adviser at the Research Institute for European and American Studies in Athens, believes that any move to expand Greece’s territorial waters would be seen as a “casus belli” by Turkey. Writing in the Jerusalem Post, Mr Ellis wrote: “The reference is to the Dodecanese Islands, which were ceded to Greece in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty. “The bone of contention is that Greece claims to be an archipelagic state like Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. “As a result, it claims the waters that are six nautical miles from each island, which does not allow any of Turkey’s territorial waters into the Aegean Sea.

Turkey’s ballistic missile program previously developed the Yildirim (Thunderbolt) which has a range of 150 km and the Bora (Storm) which can hit targets up to 280 km away. The test fire has raised concerns in Greece amid long-running maritime disputes in the Aegean Sea. Retired General Frangoulis Fragos told Greek TV channel ERT that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was looking to the country to design a missile capable of reaching 2,500 km. “It would give Turkey the ability to control the whole region and play the role of a regional power,” he said.

