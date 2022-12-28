Sunak is no Johnson or Truss, but does anyone know who he is or what he wants for Britain? | Henry Hill

On Christmas Day, Rishi Sunak celebrated his 62nd day as Prime Minister, far surpassing Liz Truss’ tenure. An insignificant accomplishment, by any standards. But after the a terrible year it was 2022, the Conservatives are not really able to turn a deaf ear to small victories.

And the PM will, by and large, have achieved what he set out to do when Tory MPs finally crowned him in October: steady the ship. Westminster politics seem stable, even boring; the markets are no longer wild; even the polls are starting to narrow, if you squint at them.

So far, so good. But the problem with restoring normal service is that normal expectations will soon follow. A grateful nation will not grant the Conservative Party a historic fifth term just because it finally stopped electing spirits of chaos to lead it. To win the next election, Sunak must give skeptical voters a solid reason to put their crosses in the box of the conservatives. It is not yet clear whether he or his party are up to the task.

To be fair to the prime minister, he starts in an extraordinarily difficult position, not least because he has inherited much of his cabinet, including his chancellor. Even without the stake of Prime Minister Truss, it is difficult to change course and take the initiative in the second half of Parliament. Even if he had a new legislative program, there is neither the time nor the calendar space for one.

And he doesn’t; there has never been Sunakism. The political platform he proposed in the summer leadership election was voted down by members, then dropped in October under the guise of a cleanup after his predecessor. While not being Truss won’t be enough to win an election, that’s pretty much the whole basis on which he ultimately won the leadership. Conservative MPs do not feel that by choosing him they had to commit to a program; there is no tacit acceptance of the need to fight unpopular battles.

As a result, the beautiful majority of Commons that Sunak commands on paper is largely illusory. After 12 years in power, the parliamentary party is split on so many axes that there are likely to be enough conservative rebels to sink anything of significance, even if the government had the space to push it forward.

Leadership matters. Sunak could have adapted to these circumstances, taking over Labor offer of support to push through the Leveling and Regeneration Bill, and build alliances on a case-by-case basis to push through important legislation. But he did not do it. Instead, ministers capitulated to the most myopic and self-defeating coalition of Tory backbenchers in recent memory. The illusion of unity was maintained, but only at the cost of real government. The next election will probably take place between 18 months and two years. That’s not a lot of time to do anything. But it takes a very long time to do nothing.

Even Sunak’s sympathetic conservatives sometimes worry that his political judgment has not been tested. Regardless of his strengths, he entered No. 11 because he wouldn’t accept terms that Sajid Javid would not accept, and No. 10 (on the second time to knock) because Truss put the fire in public finances.

Meanwhile, his Covid support measures, which at one point made him the country’s most popular politician and heir apparent to prime ministers, were a response to an emergency and challenged his fiscal instincts warmongers.

But even a perfectly suited politician at the time would struggle with the position he inherited. After 12 years, the Conservatives seem intellectually adrift. They have changed horses four times since 2015 and, while at the time it looked like remarkable acts of renewal, the cumulative effect is confusion.

While good work has been done on individual political issues, there is no clear ideological line running from 2010 to today. Many Tory activists are frustrated that the party, in power almost as long as New Labour, has not transformed the country the way Tony Blair or Margaret Thatcher did.

Hence the absurdity that Boris Johnson loyalists are founding a new grassroots movement to protest the capture of the party by the leftists. The specific accusation is ridiculous Sunak is a conventionally right-wing politician by all accounts, but the frustration speaks to a larger truth about the conservatives’ apparent inability to wield power effectively.

And while the cabinet would barely admit to sharing those sentiments, the party political messaging tacitly concedes. Nadhim Zahawi tries to pin the blame for the rail strikes on Labour; backbenchers describe them as a vision of Labors Britain; even more make heroic efforts to recover the mayhem with Ed Miliband even, to speculate on how bad things would have been had Cameron not prevailed in 2010. It’s not exactly his morning again in America, the slogan Ronald Reagan used to secure his crushing second term in 1984. It’s a bad sign when a party, after so long in power, would rather try to lead a opposition campaign against an imaginary government than on its own file.

That leaves two big questions for Sunak. The first is whether he can, against all odds, ensure a fifth term of Conservative government. The second is whether, if he does, he can explain to the nation and its wayward activists what it’s really for. Otherwise, even his leadership could still prove precarious. The basis of his support, like Johnsons, is transactional. His offer, unlike Johnsons, is not big picture and big wins, but basic political skill minus Steve Jobs, plus John J Ray III, the man installed as CEO of disastrous corporations such as ‘Enron and FTX to oversee their bankruptcy proceedings. But Ray answers only to the courts and the creditors, not to the people who handpicked and encouraged the visionary leaders whose mess he must clean up. The Prime Minister is not so lucky.

So if he can’t close the gap with Labor if red wall MPs keep giving somber quotes about how they all expect to lose their seats what’s to stop his away from trying to roll the dice one last time?

It sounds ridiculous. It would be to be ridiculous. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. A year is a long time in the routs of local elections and the humiliations of by-elections. Regicide, once it becomes a habit, can be hard to stop. Johnson’s ultras are waiting for any excuse to raise their prince’s tattered banner above the water again. If they do, the rest of the party must hope that by then the cabinet will have produced another emergency icebreaker candidate who can stop them. There are currently no outstanding candidates.