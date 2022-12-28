Xi sets senior leadership goals





Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairs a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivers an important speech. [Photo/Xinhua]

Political capacity building to serve those under stress during the annual performance review Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on members of the Party’s senior leadership to continue to enhance their ability to promote high-quality development, serve the people, and prevent and defuse risks. In remarks at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday and Tuesday, Xi said political ability was the most important factor for senior officials in the 24-member body to exercise their functions. Politburo members reflected on their performance and reviewed that of their colleagues, as part of the Party’s traditional practice of criticism and self-criticism at the annual meeting, which is usually held at the end of the year. year. This year’s meeting focused on maintaining the general leadership of the Party, following a people-centered philosophy of development and exercising strict governance over the Party. Xi urged senior officials to exercise strict self-discipline, as demanded by Marxist statesmen, and improve their ability to analyze and judge general trends in national and global affairs. They should always keep the country’s major issues in mind, be adept at planning the country’s and the Party’s major issues, bring benefits to the people and win people’s support, Xi said. Members of the Politburo said 2022 was a year of “extreme significance” in the history of the Party and the state. The nation was able to respond to shocks caused by factors that went beyond expectations, to ensure positive economic growth, to maintain a stable labor market and stable commodity prices, and to ensure the food and energy security as well as the standard of living of the population. They stressed the need to carry on the great founding spirit of the CPC and work in unity to ensure the nation gets off to a good start on its journey to building a modern socialist country in all respects next year.

