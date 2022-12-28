The current government is an “economic hitman”, says Imran Khan





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has called the incumbent government an “economic hitman”, saying thieves have ruined the country’s economy as Pakistan faces the highest inflation in its history.

Read also: End of the right of defense: Imran Khan challenges the verdict of the LHC in SC

In a statement given the other day, he said the audio tapes were released as part of a smear campaign aimed at blackmailing him and defaming his image.

Imran Khan has said a plot to overthrow him as Prime Minister (PM) has been hatched inside the country with Hussain Haqqani conspiring against him. What could be more treacherous than installing thieves in powerful positions and canceling the prosecutions against them, he added.

He said that “the decision to hold negotiations with the TTP was taken at a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) and terrorism was eradicated when the PTI was in power, however, the TTP did his return to Malakand as soon as our government was overthrown”. He warned that “being part of the ‘war on terror’ as part of the US agenda would be counterproductive.”

Also Read: General Bajwa Reached Deal With Zardari, Murad Ali Shah, Imran Khan Claims

Strongly criticizing the current PDM government led by Shehbaz, he said that the incumbent government had ruined all the institutions and that Shehbaz Sharif had destroyed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he came to power. FIA official Rizwan died of cardiac arrest and four witnesses against Mr Shehbaz are no longer, he added.

Also read: Parvez Elahi is under pressure from the establishment, claims Imran Khan

He went on to say that the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act helped powerful criminals rule freely, and that the amendments gave the powerful a license to bribe.

Also read: Government failed to deal with 50% increase in terrorism: Imran Khan

When the court ordered the NAB to provide evidence that Nawaz Sharifs owned flats in London, the government rendered the NAB and the FIA ​​dysfunctional. [to avoid the court battle]he added.

Also read: Imran Khan files defamation suit against Geo TV presenter Umer Farooq Zahoor

He said appointing Najam Sethi as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would also ruin cricket as Mr Sethi had never played cricket. Are Mr Sethi and former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja comparable, he asked.

Do you want to read authentic news from Pakistan and around the world? So download the MM News app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmnews.tv/present-government-is-economic-hitman-says-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos