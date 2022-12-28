Connect with us

Turkey demands share of gas for Turkish Cypriots

 


[Kathimerini Cyprus]

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez claims part of the Cypriot field in Block 6 on behalf of Turkish Cypriots, but admits that exploration of the Republic of Cyprus is outside the jurisdictional limits Turkey says as its continental shelf extends.

Block 6 [where the research is taking place] is outside the jurisdiction of Turkey, but we would be wrong to consider Cyprus as being made up of only one part. Everyone living on the island of Cyprus has the right to benefit from the resources. We believe it is not fair for transactions to take place when the other party is ignored, he said.

Ankara claims its continental shelf extends to the northwestern edge of Block 6.

Donmez said that Turkey will continue explorations and drillings in our regions of authority in the Mediterranean.

Last week, Cyprus Energy announced that the Zeus-1 exploratory drilling operations, in Block 6 of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus, by the consortium of Eni and TotalEnergies, have been successfully and safely completed. .

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of a new natural gas deposit of 58 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea. Erdogan insisted that the value of Black Sea gas reached $1 trillion in international markets.

Meanwhile, an impasse has arisen in the negotiations between Turkey and the United States over the F-16s, as according to the Turkish newspaper Sabah, the American officials have demanded the payment of a price for the parking of the F-35s. in hangars that were never delivered to Turkey due to CAATSA sanctions. Turkey is seeking compensation for damages suffered by Turkish defense industries under the F-35 co-production program. Analysts believe that such disputes will lead to further delays in the issue of F-16 upgrades.

