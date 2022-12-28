President appoints Muhammad Ali as KSAL





TIMIKA | President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Vice Admiral TNI Muhammad Ali as Chief of Naval Staff (KSAL) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday 28/12/2022. Muhammad Ali was appointed based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 100/TNI/year 2022 regarding the dismissal and appointment of the Chief of Naval Staff. The reading of the presidential decree was carried out by the presidential military secretary, Rear Admiral TNI Hersan. During the inauguration, President Jokowi swore in Muhammad Ali as KAL. “By Allah, I swear that I will be faithful to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will implement all laws and regulations as strictly as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and the state. That in performing my duties, I will uphold office ethics, perform to the best of my abilities and with a full sense of responsibility. That I honor the soldier’s oath,” President Joko Widodo said as he dictated the oath of office. The event then continued with the signing of the Minutes of Appointment of the Oath of Office. Muhammad Ali replaces TNI Admiral Yudo Margono who was appointed as TNI Commander.

Muhammad Ali also received a promotion from a higher level to become Admiral of the TNI. The promotion of Muhammad Ali was based on the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia number 101 / TNI / year 2022 regarding promotions in the ranks of senior officers of the TNI. Note, Muhammad Ali is a high-ranking officer of the Indonesian Navy who graduated from the Naval Academy (AAL) in 1989. The man who was born in Bandung on April 9, 1967 was previously commander of the Joint Regional Defense Command ( Pangkogabwilhan) I. In his statement after the inauguration, Muhammad Ali said his focus at this time was to increase sovereignty and law enforcement at sea, especially in border areas as directed by President Joko. Widodo. The president stressed that maintaining sovereignty and law enforcement at sea, especially in border areas, not just in the South China Sea. The main point is that at all maritime borders, both the application of sovereignty and the application of law must be improved. So it doesn’t matter where, TNI Admiral Muhammad Ali said. Vice President Maruf Amin accompanied the President during the inauguration. Present as witnesses were the Commander of the TNI, Admiral Yudo Margono, and the General-in-Chief of the National Police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Also present on a limited basis were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Chief of Army Staff (KSAU) Marshal TNI Fadjar Prasetyo, Chief of Army General Dudung Abdurachman of General Staff (KSAD) TNI and Rear Admiral TNI Aan Kurnia, Head of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency . Receive daily selected updates and latest news from Around Papua. Let’s join the Telegram group “Seputarpapua.com News”how to click on the link https://t.me/seputarpapua , then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

