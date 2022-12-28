Risk management tools must be a Farm Bill priority – AgFax





WASHINGTON, – In times of volatility, risk management remains a priority for farmers and ranchers, and a new analysis from the American Farm Bureau Federation examines several farm bill risk management tools included in Title I, explaining their impact and importance for farmers. The analysis is part of a Market Intel series on Farm Bill programs designed to inform discussions about Farm Bill renewal. “Title I of the Farm Bill, known as the Commodities Title, provided certainty and predictability to eligible producers by reauthorizing and improving commodity, marketing loan, sugar, dairy products and disasters,” says economist Shelby Myers in this analysis, which is Third Market Intel focused on Stock I. This article details the Price Loss Hedging (PLC) and Hedging Programs Agricultural Risks (ARC), which provide risk management coverage based on price and revenue targets for farmers and ranchers who grow commodities. “Farmers and ranchers face risks every day,” said Zippy Duvall, president of AFBF. “It’s part of the job. And we are price takers, not price makers, so we cannot adjust prices to absorb losses. That’s why Congress authorized tools to help manage that risk, so the people who feed, clothe, and power our country can focus on growing their crops, caring for their livestock, and being good stewards of land and water entrusted to us. ” The analysis provides a historical perspective, including changes to the 2018 Farm Bill to reauthorize and strengthen the PLC and ARC price and revenue programs for the 2019-2023 crop years. These programs were created in the 2014 Farm Bill to provide superficial loss risk management coverage to producers of covered commodities. Myers concludes in the analysis that one factor remains constant as farmers and ranchers have faced unprecedented circumstances in recent years: the need for a variety of risk management options, such as ARC and PLC, which correspond to the unique situations of farmers and ranchers. Risk management tools like these are essential for farmers and ranchers to mitigate the unpredictable nature of farming. To read the Farm Bill Title I Commodity Programs Market Intel, clickRight here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.agfax.com/2022/12/27/farm-bureau-risk-management-tools-must-be-a-farm-bill-priority/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos