Now 6 Imran Khan Sex Videos Leaked, ‘Playboy Captain’ Spotted Establishing Relationship With Young Man – PressWire18





Islamabad: After Imran Khan’s sexual audio in Pakistan politics, there is now a storm regarding the video. After three Imran Khan sex audios, 6 sex videos leaked. These videos have just reached some journalists, businessmen and other important people and can go viral on social media anytime. In one of these videos, Imran Khan is seen with Pakistani MP Ayla Malik. This is Ayla Malik who the alleged audio of Imran Khan’s phone sex came with. Imran Khan is seen with a young man in a sex video. Famous Pakistani journalist Asad Toor revealed that a total of 6 sex videos have reached some people in Pakistan right now. Toor said all of these videos were made by people close to Imran Khan. He said that looking at the woman Imran Khan is seen with in one of these videos, it looks like she was the one mentioned in the audio. Toor was referring to Ayla Malik. Ayla Malik was a Pakistani MP and is the leader of the PTI. Imran Khan Audio: Rekha, Benazir Bhutto… Imran Khan is not called a playboy for no reason, know that his “girlfriends” Imran Khan do dirty deeds in a sex video

Asad Toor said that in another video, Imran Khan is seen in a swimming pool. In which he does lewd acts with a woman. In another video, Imran Khan makes the same dirty talk as in the audio. In another video, there is no woman with Imran Khan but a young man with whom he has a physical relationship. Most of these videos have no sound. This shows that the person who made this video wanted to hide his identity.

Toor said that in one of his videos, Imran Khan sits in an objectionable position and talks about Islam and celebrities. He said all these videos are disturbing and can create a storm in Pakistani politics. He said Salman Taseer was killed in a religious affair. In such a situation, the danger for Imran Khan may increase significantly in the coming times. Imran Khan, who has the image of a playboy, has officially had three marriages but he has had physical relations with many women.

Pakistani president appeals to army chief

Recently, three audios of Imran Khan have been leaked in which he speaks very badly with women. In one of the audio recordings, a woman who is supposedly Ayla Malik says, “I can’t come and meet you. I have a lot of pain. I can’t even tell the doctor what you did to me. Satan.’ It is said that apart from giving Ayla a position in the party, Imran also gave Rs 70 lakh. After these audios arrived, the President of Pakistan asked the army chief to save Imran. At the same time, Imran also did not reject these audios, although his party calls them fake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://presswire18.com/imran-khan-video-leak-now-6-sex-videos-of-imran-khan-leaked-playboy-captain-was-seen-making-relationship-with-young-man/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos