Donald Trump may be guilty of insurrection. It will be difficult to prove.

Doyle McManus is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

The 845-page final report of the House committee set up to investigate on January 6, which finally arrived late Thursday evening, is an epic. Like “Moby Dick” or “War and Peace”, it is intended to be admired more than to be read.

It’s a shame; don’t be put off by the number of pages. The narrative at the heart of the report, the story of how former President Donald Trump tried to nullify the 2020 presidential election by extralegal means, takes up less than half the volume. (The rest is mostly footnotes and legal briefs.)

By now, however, most of us are already wondering what’s next: Will Trump be held legally responsible, just like the more than 900 of his supporters who stormed Capitol ?

“Ours is not a justice system where foot soldiers go to jail, and masterminds and ringleaders get a pass,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, a committee member.

To push the Justice Department toward indictments, the committee proposed four federal charges that could be brought against Trump:

Inciting or assisting an insurrection; conspire to defraud the United States; obstruct official process; and conspiring to make a false statement.

With an 845-page report based on over 1,000 interviews, some of these accusations will surely be made, right?

Maybe, but former prosecutors warn that these cases may not be as easy as they look.

Insurrection, the House committee’s boldest accusation, might be the least likely. The committee argued that Trump not only instigated the storming of the Capitol, but also provided “aid and comfort” to the insurgency by not intervening to end it.

“This is the toughest case that I think any prosecutor will ever bring,” said Norman Eisen, who served as House Judiciary Committee counsel when he impeached Trump in 2019.

“Difficult to prove and rare,” acknowledged Paul Rosenzweig, a former prosecutor who worked in Republican administrations.

He lists three problems:

“This entails risks of legal interpretation”, in particular on the question of whether the riot of January 6 is qualified as an insurrection.

“It rests primarily on an act of omission,” Trump’s failure to quickly urge his supporters to step aside.

“And insofar as this is a case of incitement,” he said, “there are issues with the First Amendment.”

Federal prosecutors prefer easy-to-win cases, which means easy to prove to a jury.

It’s not just a matter of professional vanity or risk aversion. Justice Department regulations require prosecutors to consider whether a case is likely to produce a conviction before filing an indictment.

“As a criminal prosecutor, you’re looking for slam-dunks,” Eisen said.

“To a jury, simpler is always better,” Rosenzweig said.

To former prosecutors, and presumably current prosecutors as well, the House committee’s argument to charge Trump with insurrection sounded like a pre-history statement, not a practical suggestion.

One of the other charges recommended by the committee, conspiracy to defraud the United States, is also problematic.

“He’s big and beefy, with lots of spokes,” Rosenzweig said, listing three:

“Voters” Trump’s campaign to produce fake voter lists of states that Joe Biden won. ‘Pressure on Pence’ Trump’s attempts to bully his vice president into overturning the result. And “influence over the Ministry of Justice”.

“It’s an eight-week trial, minimum,” he said. “It hits the mark, but it’s hard to prove.”

An easier and more appealing charge, several prosecutors said, is obstruction of due process for Trump’s attempts to prevent Congress from officially counting electoral votes.

“It’s pretty easy to describe in a sensible way to a jury,” said Donald B. Ayer, a former Justice Department official under President George HW Bush.

“A good accusation, easier to prove, because [it’s] focused only on the electoral count,” Rosenzweig said.

The simplest of all, prosecutors say, may be a recommended charge that has received relatively little attention so far: conspiracy to make a false statement, based on the effort to send false voters to Congress. who would vote for Trump.

“It’s a relatively simple case,” Eisen said. “You have irrefutable proof in the form of voter lists. There is ample evidence that Trump and his lawyers undertook this process for improper reasons.

“Easy Peasy,” Rosenzweig said.

Still, the lawyers said, if you’re looking for the cases most likely to put Trump in the dock, look elsewhere.

The first case Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith brings may stem from the Mar-a-Lago investigation, the investigation into Trump’s unauthorized storage of thousands of government documents, many of them classified. , in his Florida estate.

“Simple and straight forward,” Eisen said.

Even before the Mar-a-Lago cases reach a fever pitch, Trump could face state charges in Georgia, where a county prosecutor is investigating the former president’s claim that officials in the state “find” just enough votes to nullify Biden’s victory there.

This grand jury is already writing its final report on whether Trump’s actions violated a Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of voter fraud.

It is therefore increasingly likely that Trump will face criminal charges as early as next year.

Don’t expect them to sound like the ambitious charges proposed by the House committee.

