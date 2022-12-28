Imran likens PDM government to ‘economic hitman’





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Tuesday called the incumbent government an “economic hitman”, adding that the thieves have ruined the country’s economy as Pakistan faces the highest inflation in history. Speaking to a private television station, Imran Khan said a plot to overthrow him as prime minister had hatched inside the country. He claimed that Hussain Haqqani had been “hired” to carry out the regime change mission. “What could be more treacherous than installing thieves in powerful positions and canceling prosecutions against them,” he added.

Imran Khan claimed that given the way things are going, there would be no other choice but to hold general elections to resolve the political crisis and the economic crisis. He reiterated his allegations against the former army chief, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Imran further claimed that he sent several messages to the former army chief regarding a series of events that took place during his final days in office. Imran Khan also took the time to criticize the new head of the national cricketing body, Najam Sethi and the ousting of former cricketer Ramiz Raja. Imran was of the opinion that Ramiz Raja was performing well and revived the cricket system.

Imran Khan also talked about the moral standards of the society and how they were being destroyed due to the influence of the western way of life. Imran said the Western lifestyle publicizes sins and wrongdoing and the leaking of privacy into the public realm. The result was, he claimed, that the divorce rate rose in the West from 1% to 70% without highlighting any particular country. Imran added that the family system was being destroyed in Western society. Citing the example of Hollywood, Imran Khan said that the lifespan of a marriage in the Hollywood film industry has shrunk to two and a half years. The former prime minister criticized the US policy of labeling freedom fighters in Afghanistan as terrorists.

“There was a time when Americans called jihadists or Moujaideen the moral equals of America’s founding fathers.” He advised the incumbent government to control the recent wave of terror, saying this time the country might not be able to bear the financial losses suffered. “We don’t have the money to resume the war,” he warned. He said the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had dropped their flags in Mir Ali and Miran Shah, two major towns in the North Waziristan border district, while stressing the seriousness of the situation amid the upsurge in terrorist events in recent times. last weeks.

The PTI leader alleged that the federal government stopped funding the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) after their merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Predicting a terrorist attack, he said the police of the newly merged tribal districts would not be able to resist the terrorists. “If that happened then it would be ‘complete chaos,'” he warned. Imran again stressed the need to focus on fixing the economy before rushing headlong into a war. The PTI president opined that the leaked audio and video tapes were part of a very different agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/1044303/imran-equates-pdm-govt-with-economic-hit-man/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos