Mother Heeraben, 99, hospitalized in Ahmedabad, PM Modi leaves for Gujarat; Top BJP leaders CM Bhupendra Patel in hospital
center. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Prime Minister Modi’s mother a speedy recovery. “The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support are with you at this difficult time. Hope your mother recovers soon,” he tweeted.
The UN Mehta Heart Institute and Research Center said in a statement that “Heeraben’s condition is now stable and improving.” Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June.
On his birthday, it was decided to name a road in Gandhinagar after him, “to keep his name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service”. Prime Minister Modi had tweeted a blog post in June in which he wrote his thoughts expressing his joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday and said if his father had been alive he would have celebrated his centenary in 2022.
The mother used to wash utensils in a few houses to help cover household expenses. She also took time to rotate the charkha to supplement our meager income. She did everything from peeling cotton to spinning. Even in this grueling job, his main concern was to make sure the cotton thorns did not prick us, Prime Minister Modi recounted in his message.
On this occasion, religious programs were held in PM Modi’s home town, Vadnagar, praying for his long life and health. An 80 meter road in the Raysan area has been named Pujya Hiraba Marg. The family also organized a bhandara (communal meal) at Jagannath temple on Heeraben’s birthday.
Heeraben Modi lives with the prime minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi, in the village of Raysan, on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.
Heeraben was born in Palanpur and moved to Vadnagar after his marriage. PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi said: “My mum was only 15-16 when she got married. Due to financial difficulties and family problems, she never had the chance to study. My mother wanted all her children to go to school. The family’s financial conditions were such that we had no money to pay the fees, but the mother never borrowed money and ensured that the fees were paid by doing work.
PM Modi studied in a primary school in Vadnagar till class 7. The family did not have enough money to pay the school fees. PM Modi had only one uniform, and whenever the uniform was torn, Heeraben patched it up with another colored cloth.
Her favorite food is ice cream. She can’t resist ice cream, said Prahlad Modi.
