Scheduled to arrive today, here is President Jokowi’s agenda in Bima





BIMAKOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo scheduled to arrive at Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport (SMS), bimaWest Nusa Tenggara (NTB), today, Wednesday (28/12/2022) afternoon. From SMS Bima Airport, the President and his entourage will then head to a hotel in the Ama Hami district, Bima City. The President will stay at this hotel before visiting Sila Market and Permanent Shelter (Huntap) for Flood Victims in Tambe Village, Bolo District on Thursday (29/12/2022). Also read: Jokowi due to visit Bima tomorrow Wednesday, review Huntap flood victims “The president will spend the night in the city of Bima, in the morning he will go directly to the district of Bolo,” said the head of the leadership protocol and communication section (Prokopim) of the regional secretariat (Setda) of the regency of Bima, Suryadin upon confirmation, Wednesday. . After spending the night in a hotel in the city of Bima, in the morning around 7:30 am WITA, the president will go directly to Pasar Sila. Read also : 185 residents of Rusus affected by the Seroja storm in Bima are now ready for occupation The President will check the market conditions which have been completed by the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag). After that, Suryadin continued, according to the Provisional Activities, the President Jokowi will travel to the village of Tambe in the Bolo district. The president will inaugurate there 185 rehousing units built by the Ministry of PUPR for the victims of the floods of 2021. “After the activities there, the president and his entourage immediately returned to SMS airport and then flew back to Sumbawa by helicopter,” he explained. The regional government and relevant agencies have made various preparations to host President Jokowi’s second working visit to Bima regency, starting with cleanliness of Sila market area and resettlement house to preparation to safety. “Last yesterday we had a meeting regarding security when the president arrived in Bima,” Suryadin said.

