Erdogan extends port leases for pro-government companies without launching tenders





A bill allowing the extension of lease contracts for 18 seaports operated by private companies without new tenders was passed in the Turkish parliament last week, according to Nordic Monitor. As a result, favored companies will have an additional period of up to 19 years to operate the ports. Interestingly, a previous law proposing the same conditions was canceled by the Constitutional Court in August 2022 on the grounds of insufficient competition and loss to the public. Under Turkish law, ownership of a seaport cannot be transferred to a private company. A private entity can only obtain the right to operate the port by tender for a maximum period of 49 years. The government says the new law will prevent the interruption of port services and ensure the continuity of maritime transport for 13 seaports belonging to the Turkish Maritime Enterprises Corporation and five seaports belonging to Turkish State Railways (TCDD). For companies to benefit from the extension, they must not be indebted to the state and must unconditionally waive any lawsuits against the public authorities. It should be noted that the private companies that will benefit from the new law are owned by businessmen from the inner circle of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will lead a controversial presidential campaign in 2023. Among them are five businessmen who are nominated by the opposition. parties as the “gang of five”. According to World Bank data, these five companies in Turkey are among the world’s top 10 private sponsors of public infrastructure projects by investment and by region and by investment and primary sector for the years 1990 to 2020. The companies have won tenders worth $30 billion for infrastructure. projects between 2017 and 2021, constituting 30% of all tenders organized for government projects. The rest of the public tenders were shared among 20,851 companies. Last year, Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce granted 128 special tax exemptions to these five construction companies over 10 years, a written response to a parliamentary question posed by an opposition lawmaker revealed last year. last. A Qatari company is among the companies that will benefit the most from the new legislation. QTerminals, which bought the rights to operate the port of Antalya in 2021 for $140 million, was to operate the seaport until 2028. Now, with the new law, this period will be extended by 19 years, until in 2047. Companies considering bidding for the highly profitable and busy port of Antalya, whose contract was due to expire in 2028, faced a rude awakening.

