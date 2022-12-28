Politics
Boris Johnson urged hard-boiled approach to peace in Northern Ireland, declassified document reveals
Boris Johnson has urged the Irish government to take a hard-boiled egg approach during the Northern Ireland peace process and let the nationalists go to hell, newly declassified documents show.
The former prime minister claimed the IRA had come close to defeat in 1994 and the British would eventually defeat them.
A confidential Irish government document from 1996 details a somewhat surreal discussion between an Irish official and Mr Johnson, then deputy editor of the The telegraph of the day log.
The conversation took place on February 13, four days after the IRA London Docklands bombing which killed two people and injured more than 100 others.
Our conversation had a slightly surreal twist, not least because I spoke to him on a cell phone for 15 minutes while standing in the street outside a refreshment spot, the manager wrote.
Johnson told me that there was strong editorial opinion in his newspaper although he avoided saying so, I believe it is the opinion of its editor, Charles Moore, that the Prime minister [John Major] must have done something wrong in his speech in the House of Commons… because the Irish government reacted so warmly to his statement, the document says.
More worryingly, Johnson advocated for what he called a hard-boiled egg approach, the document says.
Let them use the bomb and the bullet, we must not give in and we will beat them eventually, Mr Johnson said.
The official said he had stressed that a hard-boiled approach could only lead to broken heads, adding that the priority now had to be to minimize the risks of another act of violence, and that the clear message for the two governments had to be that as long as there was no room for men of violence at the negotiating table there was an alternative to violence.
Johnson’s implicit argument was to let the nationalists go to hell, the document continues.
He claimed that the IRA was in 1994 on the verge of defeat, I asked him to name a serious security source who would support this statement. The lesson of the last 25 years is certainly that there is no security or military solution.
It wasn’t an argument he was prepared to accept.
The official was polling the opinions of a number of journalists across the left and right of the political spectrum in Britain.
A conversation with Peter Riddell, then a political commentator with Time, is also documented. Mr Riddell told the official he was surprised at the lack of a more robust response to the London Docklands bombing.
The document continues: The number of Tories who take a serious interest in Northern Ireland is very small and the prevailing mentality for most Tories is one of resolute anti-terrorism and hatred of Gerry Adams rather [than] pro-unionism.
The official said he raised the demonization of John Hume, then leader of the SDLP, with Mr Riddell, who told him he had learned very directly that Mr Major did not actively like John Hume but got along pretty well with Seamus Mallon.
|
