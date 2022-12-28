2022 a good year for diplomacy: Jakarta Post





JAKARTA – President Joko Jokowi Widodo is known for his preference for domestic politics, with little appetite for foreign diplomacy, especially if it offers no concrete or immediate results. He tended to entrust Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi with the day-to-day foreign policy operations of the country. But surprisingly, this year Indonesia has achieved major results on at least two pressing international issues. The president, who took office in 2014 and will complete his second and final five-year term in 2024, has never attended the annual UN General Assembly because he didn’t want to make such a long trip just to deliver a brief word. Covid-19, however, gradually changed his mind as he realized that the power of a personal approach from advanced country leaders would be key in Indonesia’s ability to obtain enough Covid-19 vaccines. for its population. This year, the president’s foreign policy focus has intensified due to Indonesia’s chairmanship of the Group of 20 (G-20) and hosting its leaders’ summit in November. This year, the president also took over the chairmanship of ASEAN from Cambodia, although the term officially begins on January 1, 2023. Jokowi worked hard at both jobs, while pressuring Myanmar’s military junta to end the atrocities it was committing against the country’s people. Indonesia left an exemplary legacy to the G-20, which was divided following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year. For Jokowi, it was almost impossible to reconcile the group, especially the West, which was even considering boycotting the summit if Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up. A combination of perseverance, wisdom and ingenuity enabled the President and his core team to bring together the leaders of the G-20 to unanimously release, against all odds, the leaders’ statement from their summit in Bali. On the ASEAN front, Indonesia led the bloc in a bold move against Burmese junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, who took power in the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The junta is now virtually expelled from the regional grouping, with the general and his aides at all levels banned from attending ASEAN meetings. The Myanmar general signed a five-point deal with ASEAN leaders at an emergency summit in Jakarta in April last year. But he arrogantly defied his own commitment to end violence against civilians and hold peace talks with all parties involved, including Suu Kyi. Hlaing doesn’t care and has continued the atrocities because he seems to believe that great powers like China and Russia and friendly neighbors like Thailand will not abandon him. Earlier this month, the UN Security Council issued a resolution condemning Myanmar’s military and telling it to respect the five-point agreement with ASEAN. Surprisingly, China, Russia and India have refrained from showing support for ASEAN peace efforts. Indonesian diplomacy on Myanmar is working. The success of the G-20 summit and Jokowi’s ability to maintain ASEAN unity, at least formally, by pushing the Burmese junta to honor its own promises will serve as valuable political capital to implement its foreign policy. next year. This year has indeed been a good year for Indonesian diplomacy, and I hope that next year will build on these successes. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA INFORMATION NETWORK The paper is a member of Asia News Network, media partner of the Straits Times, an alliance of 22 news media titles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/2022-a-good-year-for-diplomacy-jakarta-post The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos