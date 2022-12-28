Turkey revises its reserves in offshore gas fields: minister





Ankara: Turkey has revised its recoverable natural gas reserves in the Sakarya gas field off the Black Sea coast after reassessment work at existing wells and a new discovery in the field, the energy minister said and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez. The total amount of recoverable reserves in this field is now calculated at 710 billion cubic meters (bcm), Donmez told a news conference. The country announced its first discovery in the Black Sea with 405 bcm of reserves in the Tuna-1 well in 2020 and made its second discovery with the Amasra-1 well with 135 bcm in 2021, hence the initial forecast of reserves in the Sakarya gas field was 540 bcm, according to the Xinhua news agency quoting the minister. The amount of recoverable reserves in the existing Sakarya field has been revised upwards from 540 Gm3 to 652 Gm3 thanks to the evaluation work carried out by an international energy company, explained the minister. Turkish drillship Fatih has discovered additional reserves of 58 bcm in the Caycuma-1 well located northwest of the Sakarya gas field, it added. In addition, a new natural gas reserve of 58 Gm3 in the Black Sea has been discovered, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday. Turkey has drilled 10 wells so far with three vessels, and the plan is to reach a total of 30 wells and complete drilling operations by 2026, Donmez said. They aim to pump the first gas from Black Sea reserves to the mainline by the end of March 2023, the minister added. Currently, the onshore processing facility can operate at a capacity to process 10 million cubic meters of gas per day in the first phase and the infrastructure has been prepared to process 40 million cubic meters of gas in the second phase, Donmez explained. The Turkish government hopes that Black Sea gas reserves will supply 25-30% of national energy demand by 2026. Turkey’s announcement of increased gas reserves comes at a critical time amid efforts to diversify its dependence on oil and gas imports. Record energy prices and inflation around the world have hit Turkey hard, as the country relies mainly on imports for its energy-dependent economy and has made four rounds of natural gas price increases this year. The country buys most of its natural gas through pipelines from Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, in addition to some liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, mainly from Qatar and the United States. To solve the problem, Turkey has been looking for alternative energy sources for a long time. A nuclear reaction construction has started, a few more are planned and the search for untapped gas reserves continues, especially in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. Turkey’s gas consumption was 50.86 billion m3 in 2021 and is estimated at 60.44 billion m3 this year, according to the country’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

